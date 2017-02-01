Ten BA student-athletes sign letters of intent

Photo Credit To Brentwood Academy

By CHIP CIRILLO

Jeremiah Oatsvall played quarterback at one of the winningest high school football programs in state history.

Now he heads to a college program that’s won only one game in the past four seasons.

Oatsvall signed with Austin Peay on Wednesday morning before nine of his Brentwood Academy classmates also wrote their signatures on letters of intent in five sports on National Signing Day.

“It’s definitely going to be different and I’m not unaware of that,” Oatsvall said. “I knew when I chose it that was going to be a different direction, a different path for me. If it all works out and the vision is winning games and winning championships, it’s going to be a very rewarding experience.”

Austin Peay went 1-45 the last four seasons, including three winless seasons.

That’s in stark contrast to BA, which won the past two Division II-AA titles with Oatsvall earning MVP honors both times.

“He’s the consummate competitor and I think that’s probably a common theme among kids that have that kind of success,” BA coach Cody White said. “Quality character, incredible athletic ability. But I think the thing that really sets him apart is when it’s crunch time there are a few guys that rise to the occasion, and he does.”

Former BA coach Carlton Flatt played quarterback at APSU during its most successful two-year stretch from 1964-65 when the Governors went 16-2-1.

“We’ve had a couple talks and he’s excited that I’m going there and I’m excited to go to his alma mater,” Oatsvall said. “He knows it will be a good place. In his time, Austin Peay was a pretty good program in the Ohio Valley Conference and the FCS and then it kind of dropped off. He’s excited that I have the chance to get it back to where it was when he was there.”

Oatsvall’s father, Scott, played quarterback and punter at San Diego State in the early 1990s when Marshall Faulk was a star running back for the Aztecs.

BA running back and linebacker Jack McDonald also signed with the Governors.

“He actually led our defense in tackles for losses, which is not always easy to do for a linebacker,” BA running backs coach Kurston Biggers said. “Great, great football player and an even better man. He was actually the first commitment in what they have tabbed Evolution ’17 at Austin Peay.”

Five BA players have signed with APSU in the past two years.

BA’s Bria Dial, who scored over 1,100 career points and grabbed more than 700 rebounds, signed with Tennessee-Chattanooga in basketball.

The senior forward helped lead BA to the past three state titles and the Lady Eagles are ranked second in DII this year. She lives across the street from Blackman, but chose to attend BA instead.

“The team feels like my team at BA,” Dial said of Chattanooga. “I just love that about them and I feel like I will do good there.”

Pitcher/shortstop Bryce Jarvis, who went 5-0 and led BA in hitting last season, signed with Duke in baseball.

His dad, Kevin, pitched in the Major Leagues from 1994-2006.

Vanderbilt, Stanford, Georgia Tech and Virginia also showed interest in Bryce, a National Merit semifinalist.

“Duke is one of the quickest improving programs in college baseball,” said Jarvis, whose fastball has been clocked at 90 mph. “They actually made the college baseball playoffs for the first time in 50 years last year and have been putting together some highly rated recruiting classes in the last couple years.”

Safety Evan Beddoe, a three-year starter, signed with Air Force in football.

“He doesn’t get rattled very easily,” BA assistant coach David Norris said. “The bigger the game, the steadier he is.”

BA’s Claire Cheeseman signed with Belmont in track and cross country.

The senior led the Lady Eagles to three cross country state championships and two runners-up finishes for the most successful five-year run in school history.

She has qualified for the state track meet nine times in the 3,200-meter run, 1,600 and 800.

Furman, Southern Methodist and Lipscomb also gave her offers.

“Belmont focuses on the whole person,” Cheeseman said. “I’m going to college for academics and running, for sure, but I also want to grow as a person.”

BA swimmer Kiley Vandevier, undefeated in dual meets the past three years in a variety of events, signed with Southern Methodist.

“An old coaching mentor of mine told me that anything that looks easy, ain’t,” BA coach Jim Chapman said of the academic All-American who is from Texas. “To be good at any sport and especially the sport of swimming takes a special individual. Just imagine spending 12 to 18 hours a week with your face in the water staring at your best friend or your arch-enemy that day, that little black 12-inch wide line on the bottom of the pool, lap after lap nearly 140,000 times a year. That’s what it takes to make it look as easy as Kiley makes it look.”

BA wide receiver Lawrence Segree signed with Tennessee State in football.

“He had a great senior year,” BA assistant coach Buddy Alexander said. “His junior year he became a more physical player. This is a physical game, not just a run-and-catch game.”

BA outside linebacker-running back Josh Smith, who posted double-digit tackles for losses, signed with Georgetown College in football.

“He is what we call an explosive player,” BA assistant coach Jack Pittman said. “He explodes into the hole, he explodes into the tackle, he explodes into the sack.”

BA’s Thomas Ozburn, a two-time state qualifier in the long jump and decathlon, signed with Samford in track and field. He finished third in the 400 at the DII-AA meet last season.

“I started to write down a list of Thomas’ character traits and I really didn’t have enough room,” Eagles coach Brad Perry said. “He’s a meticulous worker, he’s tough bouncing back from injuries quickly, team first, he loves Jesus, he loves people, he’s like another coach out there. He was a very important part of our last two state championship winning teams and runner-up team as a freshman.”