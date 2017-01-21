10 places for chicken and waffles

The combination of sweet and savory all in one bite is what makes this Southern dish so popular. While often found on breakfast and brunch menus, many would say chicken and waffles is an option any time of the day. We’ve put together a list of ten places where you can find this dish right here in Williamson County.

1.Saffire

230 Franklin Rd (The Factory at Franklin), Bldg 11, Franklin, TN

(615) 599-4995

Hours: Tues-Thurs & Sunday 11a-9p. open until 10p Friday & Saturday

Saffire Restaurant and Bar is an intimate restaurant with an urban feel. A sought-after destination for both locals and visitors, Saffire combines locally-grown produce and indigenous flavors with exotic ingredients to deliver wonderfully creative cuisine. Its imaginative menu, led by Chef de Cuisine Jason La Iacona, welcoming surroundings and attentive service transports guests to a place where culinary meets comfort. You’ll find Chicken and Waffles on Saffire’s brunch menu. Brunch hours are 11a-3p Saturday and Sunday.

2.Big Shake’s Hot Chicken and Fish

1203 Murfreesboro Rd #185, Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 988-9335

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am -8 pm

Chef and owner of Big Shake’s, Shawn Davis, got his big culinary break when he appeared on the reality TV show “Shark Tank” where he pitched his shrimp burger. He now runs and operates Big Chef Foods and their latest venture is Big Shake’s Hot Chicken and Fish, which has two Middle Tennessee locations. Big Shake’s opened in Franklin in early 2014.

3.Delta Bound

5075 Main St, Ste B4, Spring Hill, Tennessee

(615) 392-8188

Hours: Tue -Sat 11 am-8 pm, Sunday 10am -2 pm

A former food truck, Delta Bound offers innovative takes on southern food. Their chicken and waffles entree is called Dixie Chicken and Waffles and features a fried chicken tender with house pepper jelly glaze, house pickles, house Steen Cane Syrup butter, on a Praline Pecan Waffle.

4.Mack and Kate’s

3078 Maddux Way, Franklin, Tennessee

Hours: Mon-Sat 11a-2p & 5p-9p and Sunday 10a-2p & 5p-8p

This family owned restaurant offers the best in hospitality along with one of the best chicken and waffles you can find for brunch. Made with Springer Farm chicken and topped with bourbon maple syrup, this is a chicken and waffle stop you don’t want to miss. You’ll find this dish on Mack and Kate’s brunch menu.

5.Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant

120 4th Ave S, Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 794-5527

Hours: Sunday- Thurs 7a-9 p, Friday & Saturday 7a-10p

Puckett’s Grocery in downtown Franklin puts a cajun twist on their Chicken and Waffles. It’s served with fried chicken doused in cajun spices atop a hot waffle. If you go for dinner, don’t miss all of the local entertainment, follow their Facebook page for more info.

6.55 South

403 Main St, Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 538-6001

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11a-10p, Friday 11a-11p, Saturday 10a-11p and Sunday 10a-2:30p

At 55 South, waffles are made to order and topped with your choice of regular chicken or hot chicken along with whipped butter and a side of syrup. Try 55 South’s Chicken and Waffles during for brunch, which they serve Saturday and Sunday 10a-2:30p.

7.Kings Bowl



1910 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, Tennessee

(844) 683-4500

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11a-12a, Fri & Sat 11a-1a and Sunday 11a-10p

Kings Bowl offers a unique take on Chicken and Waffles. You’ll get two fried chicken breasts tossed in a spicy bourbon pecan maple glaze, served on top of sweet potato waffle fries with gorgonzola cheese.

8.GRAYS on Main

332 Main St, Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 435-3603

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11a-10p, Fri & Sat 11a-11p and Sunday 11a-9p

The menu at GRAYS on Main offers a variety of southern favorites, including chicken and waffles, which you can order any day for lunch, from 11a-4pm. If you’ve never visited GRAYS on Main, GRAYS is a great place to eat as well as learn about a historic downtown Franklin landmark. The building opened as a pharmacy in 1876. Andy Marshall and his business partners, Michael and Joni Cole, spent about a year renovating the building and transforming it into an upscale restaurant, as well as, music venue. After being vacant since 2004, GRAYS opened in August 2013.

9.BrickTop’s Cool Springs

1576 W McEwen Dr, Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 771-8760

Hours: Mon-Sat 11a-10p and Sunday 10a-9p

Gather family and friends and head to BrickTop’s for Sunday brunch, where you’ll find fried chicken tenders atop malted waffles with a side of bacon for brunch on Sundays 10a-2:30p.

10.The Mockingbird Restaurant

3035 Reserve Blvd, Spring Hill, Tennessee

(931) 487-9787

Hours: Tues-Thurs 4p-9p, Friday & Saturday 4p-midnight and Sunday Brunch 10am- 2pm and dinner 4p-9p

The Mockingbird Restaurant is one of the newest restaurants to open in Spring Hill. They serve made-from-scratch Southern cuisine in a family-friendly atmosphere that makes it feel like you are at your grandmother’s house. Their brunch menu is full of goodies, including chicken and waffles with a side of bourbon maple syrup.