$10 rabies shots, $15 microchip clinics start Saturday

Monthly rabies and microchip clinics for county residents start Saturday, Jan. 28, at Williamson County Animal Center.

On Saturday, and on the last Saturday of each month, the shelter will offer $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the shelter, 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin.

Owners should bring dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier. Cash or check are the preferred forms of payment. No appointment is needed.

Shelter Director, Laura Chavarria hopes the monthly clinics will bring a greater awareness to the importance of microchipping all pets.

“We recently reunited Pinky, a Chihuahua mix and her owners after 11 months apart,” Chavarria said. “Because the dog had a microchip, we were able to find the owners quickly for a tearful reunion.”

Microchips are $15 at the Saturday clinic. Rabies shots will also be offered, at a cost of $10. There have been cases of rabies in Middle Tennessee wildlife, and the vaccination is required by law for all domestic pets.

Other clinic dates for the first quarter of 2017 are February 25 and March 25. For additional information, go to www.adoptwcac.org, or call the shelter at (615) 790-5590.