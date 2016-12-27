CRIME REPORT: No suspects identified in YMCA thefts

Two thefts occurred at the Brentwood Family YMCA in the week ending Dec. 22, according to the latest crime report issued by the Brentwood Police Department.

In one incident, on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a wallet was stolen from a parked car at the YMCA, located on Concord Road. Whoever stole the wallet gained entry to the car by breaking one of its windows. The owner of the vehicle was only away from it for ten minutes, according to the report.

On Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15, money and credit cards were taken from an unlocked locker at the same YMCA location.

There are no suspects in either YMCA theft.

Also included in this week’s report, jewelry was reported to have been stolen from the bathroom of a home on the 5000 block of Ashby Drive some time between the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14 and the night of Saturday, Dec. 18. Subcontractors are listed as possible suspects in the report.

Five chainsaws were stolen from Brentwood Rental & Sales in the 1600 block of Franklin Road either on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 15 or the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. The front door of the business had been broken into.

In vandalism news, a car tire was slashed on the 200 block of Winners Circle between Saturday morning, Dec. 15 and Tuesday morning, Dec. 20.

Finally, some Christmas decorations were vandalized Saturday evening, Dec. 17, on the 1200 block of Devens Drive. There are no suspects.

