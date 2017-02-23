13 new deputies complete Detention Training Academy

Front row from left are: Deputy Brandon Gentry, Deputy Justin Hardison (Academic Award), Deputy Jessica Malia (Class President) Sheriff Jeff Long, Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades, Deputy Timothy Rooney (Driving Award), Deputy Jake Rusch, Deputy Garrett Rogers. Second row, from left: Deputy Ashley Irwin, Deputy Ryan Bunney, Deputy Dillon Moulton (Top Gun Award), Deputy Colton Keig (Academic Award, Physical Fitness Award), Deputy Daniel Sullivan, Deputy Tim McCartney (Top Gun Award, Driving Award), Deputy Seth Ford.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thirteen new Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies received their badges and certificates in February at the Historic Courthouse during graduation from the department’s Detention Training Academy.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is one of only six agencies in Tennessee certified to have its own training academy.

Sheriff Jeff Long and Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades welcomed the new class of deputies to the agency.