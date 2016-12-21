14 Places for dining out on Christmas Eve

Family in town this holiday?

Why not ditch the cooking for one night and go out for Christmas Eve dinner?

We’ve put together this handy little list of places in Williamson County that will be open on Christmas Eve and their hours. To note: none of the restaurants listed below will be open on Christmas Day with the exception of Bucca di Beppo.

1. Puckett’s -120 4th Ave S. Franklin. 615-794-5527. Open regular hours 7 a.m. -3 p.m.

2. Puckett’s Boathouse -94 Main Street Franklin. 615-790-2309. Open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3. Amerigo -1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood. 615-377-7070. Open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

4. Bucca di Beppo- 1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin. 615-778-1321 Open from 11 am – 9pm

5. McCreary’s Pub – 414 Main Street Franklin. 615-591-3197. Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

6. Cracker Barrel -4210 Franklin Common Court, Franklin. 615-794-8195. Open 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7. Frothy Monkey – 125 5th Avenue Franklin. 615-465-6279.Open 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

8. P.F. Chang’s- 439 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin. 615-503-9640. Open from 11 am – 9pm.

9. The Cheesecake Factory -1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin. 615-503-9726. Open from 11 a.m. -11 p.m.

10. Granite City Food & Brewery- 1864 W McEwen Drive Franklin. 615-435-1949. Open from 11 a.m. -4 p.m.

11. The Honeysuckle – 1770 Galleria Boulevard Franklin. 615-771-2111 Open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

12. Homestead Manor-4683 Columbia Pike Thompson’s Station 615-538-6113 Open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

13. Scout’s Pub- 158 Front Street, Franklin 615-721-5993 Open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

14. The Mockingbird Restaurant – 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill Open from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.