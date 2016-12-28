Lives saved, fires fought: Brentwood Fire & Rescue’s 30th birthday year in review

Brentwood Fire & Rescue turned 30 this year, but there was no time for celebrations. The city’s rapidly expanding population made sure that Brentwood firefighters received a record number of calls this year.

As the city has grown and changed since Fire & Rescue’s inception, so has the department. A look at the year that Fire & Rescue had in 2016 illustrates some of those changes and gives a valuable snapshot of the role the department plays in the community.

Of course, there are always fires.

“We started out the year with a major fire on Evergreen Court in January and then closed the year with a major fire in December on Elmington Court,” Brentwood Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said. Both fires resulted in the total loss of family homes.

There were also the more unprecedented blazes in the Chattanooga and Gatlinburg areas, which represented the department’s most significant deployments in 2016. About 25 Brentwood firefighters were sent to battle those fires, Goss said, often working 12 to 16 hour days for days a stretch.

The department also made fire-related advances in the realm of technology.

“We bought a new special response trailer for technical and high angle and confined space rescue,” Goss said. “That enabled us to carry more equipment to the scene faster.”

When Goss is asked for the biggest success story of 2016 for the department, though, it’s got nothing to do with flames.

“Yeah, I think what continues to stand out are the lives saved through our medical response program,” Goss said.

Many people are not aware of it, but Fire & Rescue does a whole lot more than fight fires.

“If you take all the fires we fought, every kind — car fires, structure fires, every kind — it’s only about 5 percent of what we do,” Goss said.

He estimates that about 60 percent of the record-high 3,000-plus calls that the department received last year were medical related. The rest consisted of “a whole myriad of things,” like kids locked in vehicles, gas leaks, etc.

The reason for Goss’s pride in Fire & Rescue’s medical work comes down to numbers. For the first 20 years of the department’s existence, Fire & Rescue responders saved 10 lives through CPR. In the past decade, Goss said, the department has saved over 40 lives.

And “that trend continues to improve,” Goss said, although final numbers for 2016 are not in yet.

He chalked the growing numbers of saved lives up to several factors. First, he said, it’s down to the advanced training so many Brentwood firefighters have.

“We have a paramedic running out with every engine company that responds to a medical call,” he said. “[They] are able to deliver advanced care and drug therapies that a normal EMT or first responder wouldn’t be able to do.”

Goss also mentioned the fact that every department apparatus has a defibrillator onboard in case of a cardiac incident.

Finally, Goss pointed out that public awareness of how to respond in emergency health situations is up, with a lot more people knowing how to perform CPR.

“We’re seeing our save rates increase actually higher than the national average,” Goss said.

If the department has seen greater success in saving the lives of area residents in medical emergencies, though, in 2016 the department was struck with tragedy when it lost one of its own.

Doug Goddard had been with Fire & Rescue for 20 years before he was forced to retire in 2015 after a diagnosis of ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Goss said. He died in March of this year.

“That was certainly one of the most significant events that our department had to deal with this year, especially because he was such a well-loved and well respected member,” Goss said.

The fact that 2016 was the department’s 30th year also meant that some founding members of Brentwood Fire & Rescue, like Jim Rummage, hit retirement age for the first time.

As those older firefighters reach the ends of their careers, younger firefighters will likely be promoted.

“We’re losing a lot of organizational history and institutional knowledge” with those retirements, Goss said. “As far as our officer base goes, we’re kind of becoming a younger department.”

A couple of the biggest developments in the department over the past year have to do with new computer-aided dispatch and radio systems. These systems were approved by the Board of Commissioners in the last few months, but will not be implemented until 2017, so they will be discussed more fully in an upcoming piece about how Fire & Rescue foresees the upcoming year.

Briefly, though, the new CAD system will make emergency responses more efficient, eliminating the need for a Brentwood dispatcher to route a call from within the city to a Williamson County dispatcher in order to send for an ambulance, as is the case now in medical emergencies.

“it’s going to improve response times and eliminate the potential for dropped calls or lost contact,” Goss said.

The new 800 MHz radio system will allow public safety agencies in Brentwood, Franklin and Williamson County the ability to communicate with each other in real time without having to build patches to bridge their different frequencies.

“It will enable us to talk to all our neighbors regardless of the type of incident,” Goss said.