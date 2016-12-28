Enjoy the outdoors, as well as some roasted marshmallows, at Owl’s Hill

Well, Christmas is over. The presents have been bought, opened and maybe already exchanged. New Year’s is still a few days off.

The gap between these holidays can often leave people stuck at home, unsure of what to do. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary has an idea, and it comes in the form of the Marshmallow Hikes it holds annually at this time of year.

On Dec. 28, 29 and 30 at 1 p.m., Owl’s Hill will welcome visitors for a nature walk to be followed by some warming winter treats.

“We will take a brief hike, probably about 45 minutes to an hour, then come back to our pavilion area where there will be a fire ready to roast some marshmallows and have some hot chocolate,” Mary Catherine Mousourakis, the development director at Owl’s Hill, said.

The walks have been going on for the past five years. Mousourakis said that Owl’s Hill sensed a demand at this time of the season for some interaction with nature.

“We figure we’re all going crazy at this point, and we all need to get out of the house,” Mousourakis joked.

The Marshmallow Hikes will be led by guides who will point out any animals or animal habitats encountered, as well as certain types of trees and discuss “why they’re important to the environment and what they bring to our native Tennessee habitat.”

Mousourakis encouraged even those who had been to Owl’s Hill not too long ago to come to the hikes because “Owl’s Hill looks different every month.”

“We try to encourage people to come out at all times of year, not just spring and summer,” she said.

Tickets for the Marshmallow Hikes are $7. Owl’s Hill recommends registering for the hikes and buying tickets online as this gives the sanctuary a better idea of how many guides, supplies, etc. will be needed for each hike.

Landon Woodruff covers the City of Brentwood for the Brentwood Home Page. Contact him at landon.woodruff@bigrmedia.com.