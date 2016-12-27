2016 was a big year for interesting new retail

Five years ago Nashville didn’t have Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack.

Sears was still a major mall anchor and 12 South was still a retail frontier with artsy denim store Imogene + Willie as the lone vanguards of ultra-hip and out of the way shopping.

Today, malls continue to reinvent themselves as both CoolSprings Galleria and The Mall at Green Hills are renovating and expanding and shop local has become more than just a catch-phrase. Burgeoning shopping districts like 12South are booming and old-school retail neighborhoods like Hillsboro Village also are undergoing renovation.

As Nashville grows and changes, so does retail. Like the Nashville skyline that seems to change overnight, so too does the retail landscape. We give you a profile of the stores of note that opened this year.

UAL, 125 Franklin Road, Brentwood, 615-622-4987

This Nashville-based designer retailer opened a branch in Brentwood in late fall.

If you have ever shopped the Nashville store, you know it is a true bargain hunters delight. At the Brentwood location, expect more curated offerings at this boutique-like shop. The owners are fully aware that the Nashville store, with it’s filled-to-the-brim ethos, could be off-putting to Brentwood women who are accustomed to small, intimate shopping experiences. Also expect amazing prices on designers like Prada, YSL and more.

Le Creuset, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, 615-372-0645

Die-hard foodies swear by the Le Creuset brand for low and slow cooking. The enameled cast-iron cookware is like an investment in great (and usually easy) cooking. The store offers color options galore.

Franklin Road Apparel Company, 119 Seaboard Lane, Franklin

Upscale men’s clothier with a dash of fast, sharp cars? This store is to men who love style (and cars) what Nordstrom’s shoe department is to me. In a word, heaven. Open since late fall, the off-the-beaten-path store is also an event space and car showroom — so even if you don’t want to shop, you can still peruse some cool automobiles.

e. Allen Boutique, 1556 West McEwen Drive, Franklin, 615-721-5130

Already a mainstay of fashion lovers in Murfreesboro and in The Gulch, this shop fills a much-needed void in Williamson County retail. Less fast-fashion (the sort that falls apart after one washing) but not strictly sticker shock couture, this store offers attire for women who want clothing that is fresh, modern and well-made. Look for brands like 1961 denim and Swell among others in the upscale store.

OP Jenkins, 1556 West, McEwen Drive, Franklin, 615-628-8034

Think of this store as wasabi. Even a tiny pinch packs a wallop. The store is a satellite to the enormous furniture store (it has been in business for over 100 years) based in Knoxville. So while this gem of a store houses dozens of great furniture and decor options, their design department can literally order thousands of items for the home. Beautifully curated and well-priced, this is a must-visit retail option for design lovers.



Grogan Jewelers by Lon, Cool Springs Galleria, 615-716-8626

This Alabama based jewelry store brings upscale lines such as Tag Heuer watches and New York jewelry designer Penny Preville and edgy jewelry line Kir to the retail mix. The store also offers custom jewelry design and is about as far from a chain-jeweler like Zales as you can get. Beautiful, unique with a surprisingly affordable selection peppered in the mix, if you are shopping for wow worthy, stop here first.

Rock/Creek, Cool Springs Galleria, 615-771-7625

Outdoor lifestyle retailer Rock/Creek opened at the upper level of Cool Springs Galleria this year, offering a huge selection of Patagonia, North Face, Kuhl and more. A comprehensive collection of winter wear, hiking, running and camping apparel, this store fills a niche in the mall arena for sportswear.

Olive Vitality, Cool Springs Galleria, 615-721-8511

Locally owned, this is a foodie/health nut delight. Yes, olive oil is a superfood, but only if it is fresh and pure. Olive Vitality ensures freshness (the owner can spout when and where the olives were grown and harvested) and offers dozens of flavors of both olive oils, balsamic vinegars and teas.

Oak Hall, Hill Center in Nashville, 615-454-6497

Like a boutique department store with old-school service, Oak Hall offers mens and women’s clothing like M Missoni, Rag and Bone, Helmut Lang and 7 For All Mankind. The store offers Armani tuxedos alongside preppy old-school classics like Barbour for men and fashion rockstars like Derek Lam and AG jeans for women. Old money with a fashion flair your thing? You will love Oak Hall.

Bonobos, Hill Center in Nashville, 615-517-2282

A menswear brand that has a decidedly LA vibe, this retailer opened in Green Hills in early winter. Expect music industry insiders and laid back fashion types to shop at the 1,550 square foot Bonobos store. Their washed chinos are practically perfect for unstudied cool and the brand is known for fit that flatters.

O Bag, The Mall at Green Hills, 615-393-6014

This Italian based fashion line offer customizable leather bags and watches that can be personalized to your style. All of the bags and watches at O Bag can be mixed and matched to suit an outfit, preference, or mood. If you love wearing unique, shop here and design your own (perfect) bag.



Robin’s Jeans, The Mall at Green Hills, 615-209-7293

With a flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Robin’s Jeans is jean nirvana. Straight, colored, baby bell, studded, you name it in denim, they carry it. Add a smattering of leather, tees and tanks and you have a snippet of what this California cool store offers.

Freebird by Steven, 615-258-5953

Edgy cool and slightly Americana, this shoe store is the upscale version of the Steve Madden brand. Boots are especially noteworthy, but don’t expect work wear or classic pumps here.