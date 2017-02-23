“The Little Mermaid” coming to Brentwood High School stage

A Disney classic, “The Little Mermaid” is set to hit the stage of Brentwood High School next month.

Everyone has a favorite Disney cartoon musical—the one you can whistle all the melodies to, if you don’t know the lyrics outright. Because of their popularity, these classics have been turned into musicals all over the country. Now, we are privileged to have “The Little Mermaid” right here in town.

It will be performed March 9, 10, 11 and 12 at the Brentwood High School Performing Arts Center. Shows will be at 7 p.m. on March 9, 10 and 11. Matinee performances at 2 p.m. will be on March 11 and 12.

The principal cast is made up of: Hannah Oakley as Ariel, Easton Freeze as Prince Eric, Lydia Fatemi as Ursula, Grey Masunungure as Sebastian, Lettie Thym as Flounder, Will Ryan as King Triton, Bennett Bowden as Grimsby and Ben Rydberg as Scuttle.

Tickets are available for $10, or for $8 for those 10-years-old and under, and can be found online here.