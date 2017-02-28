City wins “Oscars of the finance department” for 25th straight time

Karen Harper and members of the city’s finance department display the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, which the city just won for the 25th year straight. This photo was taken Monday before the commission meeting. Pictured from L to R are: TOP ROW – Richard Parker, David Lincicome, Margie Sparks, Clark Franklin; FRONT ROW – Judi Winfree, Theresa Porter, Karen Harper, Cindy Cannon; Not pictured are Matt Bonney and Tracy Todd

Brentwood City Treasurer Karen Harper was honored at the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night for overseeing a budget that won the city a prestigious award that some refer to as the “Oscars for the finance department.”

Harper was acting as interim finance director last year following the death of the city’s longtime finance director, Carson Swinford, when the Fiscal Year 2017 budget was crafted. That budget recently garnered Brentwood its 25th consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.

“As those of you know in the finance world, there’s budget season and there’s audit season and Karen led the finance department through both in 2016,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said shortly before Harper was presented with a certificate of recognition at the meeting.

He recalled how Swinford used to refer to the award as “the Oscars for the finance department,” and said he was glad that, unlike what happened at this year’s actual Academy Awards, “we didn’t have to change who won or anything like that.”

Mayor Regina Smithson praised Harper for the job she did last year after suddenly finding herself in the top position in the finance department.

“It’s an honor to have you on board and we know the work you did,” Smithson said. “We know how hard it was. And it was a difficult year for all of us but especially you, and thank you so much.”

Harper deflected the spotlight away from herself as she stood before the commissioners and spoke about the award.

“I just wanted to accept this honor on behalf of the finance department and the members of the finance department,” she said. “Without them and what they do every day, the integrity of this document would not give you the information you need to make decisions.”

Harper, who will celebrate her 21st year working for the city later this March, then thanked and read aloud the names of each member of the finance department: Judi Winfree, Theresa Porter, Cindy Cannon, Richard Parker, David Lincicome, Margie Sparks, Clark Franklin, Matt Bonney and Tracy Todd. She also recognized Bednar and Assistant City Manager Jay Evans for their help over the past year, before saying a few, emotional words about the person whose position she temporarily replaced.

“Last year we lost someone very dear to us, our team leader Carson Swinford,” Harper said. “I’m proud to say we all stepped up to the plate and made this happen for the 25th year in a row.”

Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards have been given out since 1984 “to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the very highest quality… and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal,” according to the GFAO’s website.

Not all award recipients for Fiscal Year 2017 have yet been uploaded to that site, but looking at last year’s results, it appears that for Fiscal Year 2016 Brentwood was one of just 16 municipalities in Tennessee to get this recognition. Of those 16, just Germantown, Knoxville and Oak Ridge have received more awards.