Nominations sought for Brentwood’s 2017 Environmental Stewardship Awards Program

Is there a person, business or local institution that you feel has done something important for the environment in Brentwood?

If so, Brentwood’s Environmental Advisory Board would like to hear about it.

For the second consecutive year, the board is accepting applications for its Environmental Stewardship Awards Program. Winners will be presented with an award at the Brentwood Arbor Day celebration on April 1 at the Brentwood Library. Nominations are due by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

The criteria that the board is looking for in its nominations are fairly wide-ranging: “Award nominations may include any manner of project (including construction) or program that serves to enhance the environment, protect or conserve natural resources, or promotes volunteerism that serves environmental causes. Nominations may also include individuals who go above and beyond as a community volunteer serving or promoting the environment.”

According to the city’s website, nominations will be accepted for the following categories: Large Organization (100+ employees or members), Small Organization, Educational Institution, Student, Community Volunteer, Small Residential Project, and Green Buildings

In a change from last year’s process, the environmental projects that receive nominations need not be recent ones, as Assistant City Manager Jay Evans explained.

“We intentionally did not put a time limit on when the projects had to have been completed,” he said. Last year projects were only considered if they had been completed in the past five years, but this year the board is accepting nominations from any period in an attempt “to encourage people to consider projects that may be a little older but have been important in the community.”

Nominees must either be people or organizations that are based in Brentwood or who have made a positive impact on Brentwood’s environment.

Judging will be done by professionals whose work deals with the environment. Last year a local science teacher, architect and engineer were judges.

The award winners in 2016 were as follows:

Green Building – Tractor Supply Co.

Large Organization – Rotary Club of Brentwood and Skip Heibert (program leader)

Small Organization – Brentwood Woman’s Club

Educational Institution – Scales Elementary Green Team

Student – Mr. Tyler Shiflett

A nomination form as well as information on where to send that form can be found here. Additional questions can be directed to Assistant City Manager Jay Evans at 615-371-0060 or Jay.Evans@BrentwoodTN.gov.