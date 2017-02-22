Commission meeting presents list of necessary road repairs

At last week’s commission meeting, the priority list for Fiscal Year 2017 was presented.

One of the main topics was road repair and maintenance. Specifically, the list contains 35 road repair and resurfacing projects totaling $1.94 million. These projects make up 24.8 lane miles, or about five percent of all city-controlled lane miles, according to the commission meeting agenda. Lane miles measure the length of a street project multiplied by how many lanes that street has.

Before presenting the list, the roadways must be assessed for damages. Assessing the conditions of roadways throughout the city is no easy job. A staff member of Brentwood Public Works is in charge of driving all of the roadways and determining where there are cracks, potholes, and drainage issues.

During the assessment, he keeps score of how severe the damage is to each street. Those scores are put into a computer and ordered from worst to best. Donegan then rides and inspects the 50 worst streets himself, which takes another 30 to 40 hours of work. “Just to put two more sets of eyes on it to make sure the priority list is right,” he said.

After all is said and done, that list is presented to the Board of Commissioners as a blueprint for all the road work Public Works will undertake in a fiscal year.

The largest project on the list this year involves working on Wilson Pike Circle all the way from Church Street to Franklin Road. The smallest project, but the one with second-highest severity rating, is Warner Court in the Brenthaven subdivision.

The list is usually ready by July 1, or the beginning of each fiscal year. In July 2016, though, Public Works was facing a huge project that delayed things a bit: the repaving of Maryland Way from one end to the other.

Not knowing exactly how expensive that project was going to be, Donegan held off coming up with the priority list for a few months. He made a good choice because the work needed on Maryland Way was more extensive than anticipated. The city ended up evening out the street’s catch basins to make it more bike-friendly and dug up and replaced damaged areas.

Donegan emphasizes that Public Works faces no outside interference when figuring out which roads to work on in a given fiscal year. No one in the city, for instance, says you’ve got to repave this or that street. It’s all up to Public Works, and Donegan likes it that way.

“This list is made up by me,” he said. “What gets paved is what needs paving.”

This means no work will be done for those streets that have exclusively unappealing cosmetic qualities. It has to have more serious problems to attract the attention of Public Works. “We don’t do it for looks. Period,” Donegan said.

Donegan says that all 35 projects on this year’s priority list will be completed by the end of Fiscal Year 2017, which is June 30.

By that time, the system of having one person drive around the city eyeballing potential road problems will likely be a thing of the past. As Donegan explained, next fiscal year Public Works is hiring an outside company to come in and drive a laser-equipped truck on the city’s streets.

“He’s gonna ride every square inch of asphalt,” Donegan said.

Those lasers will collect data, which the city will later be able to use to draw up future priority lists.

“It’ll put in there from the absolute best street I’ve got to the worst street I’ve got. Then we’ll take from that and compile every year from now on until hopefully forever,” he said.

You can see a copy of Fiscal Year 2017’s Priority List for road work here.