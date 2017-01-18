2017 Vintage Base Ball schedule announced

On a gray day in the middle of January, here’s something to put a little spring in your step.

The Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball has just released its schedule for the upcoming season, which begins on April 1. That means in only two-and-a-half short months you can be one of the rooters to go out to a match in the area and shout “Well hurled!” when a bowler tosses a horsehide past a striker or “Show some Ginger!” when a scout muffs a cloud hunter.

Confused? Don’t be. The “matches” aren’t so hard to follow when you’re there watching one.

There are 12 clubs in the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball. Each team has a specific venue that acts as its home field. For the Farriers it’s Carnton Plantation. For the Maroons, it’s the Bicentennial Mall in Nashville. The Quicksteps Club’s home field is at the Rippavilla Plantation, while the Travellers Club is at Ravenswood Mansion.

Last year, the Mountain City Club of Chattanooga finished the season in first place, followed by the Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga and the Travellers Club of Brentwood tied for second.

The Travellers first match of the season will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 at Ravenswood Mansion. The Farriers begin their season on the same day at the same time at Carnton Plantation. The Quickstep Club’s first match is at noon on April 2 at Mansker’s Station in Goodlettsville.

The full schedule for the upcoming season can be found here.