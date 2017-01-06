Do you know someone who should be Woman of the Year?

The Brentwood Women’s Club is currently seeking nominations for its Woman of the Year.

This honorary designation will be bestowed on a woman who has made a positive impact on her county, state or country over the course of her life and in the past year.

Nominees can be from either Williamson County or any county that borders it.

Those who submit nominees should be prepared to address several questions in their submissions. Most of these questions have to do with the contributions that a nominee has made in her life in support of others.

For example one question asks someone submitting a nomination to, “Describe the extent to which your Nominee may have identified an unmet need in the community, met that need, and created new value, or noticeable positive change, as a result of her contributions.”

This is the eighth year that the club has honored someone with the Woman of the Year designation. The nominee who is chosen Woman of the Year will be honored at the club’s annual spring fundraiser at the Brentwood Country Club on May 2.

Some of the past Women of the Year include:

Linda Lynch – Brentwood’s community relations director for 29 years who recently retired

Joyce Keistler – Director of the FiftyForward Martin Center

Linda Jackson – Executive Director of the Bridges Domestic Violence Center

Renata Soto – Co-founder of Conexion Americas

Nominations are due Feb. 7 and can be submitted either by email at brentwoodwomansclub@gmail.com or regular mail at P.O. Box 964, Brentwood, TN 37024.

More information about what should be included in a nomination application can be found here.

Additional information about the club can be located at its main website.