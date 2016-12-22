25 Days of Christmas Giveaways Underway, Winners Announced

Our 25 Days of Christmas Giveaways, presented by CoolSprings Galleria, is underway. From Dec 21-24, we will be giving away tons of awesome prizes, like gift cards to local restaurants. See a full list of prizes here.
To enter, visit http://brentwoodhomepage.com/25-days-of-christmas/. All you have to do is provide your name and e-mail to be entered into the contest, no purchase required.
Winners are announced daily through Dec 24th.
Dec 21st Winners:
Ricky Bater $50 Gift Card – J. Jill
Shannon Martin $50 Gift Card – Buca di Beppo
Michelle Meadows $50 Gift Card – Homestead Manor
Taquisha Fleming $50 Gift Card – Homestead Manor
Nancy Bonds $50 Gift Card – Homestead Manor
Martha Snider $100 Gift Card – A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa
Debbi Kerrigan $100 Gift Card – A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa
Sonya Edwards $50 Gift Card – Puckett’s Grocery
Dec 22nd Winners:
Joan Paulson – Foodie Nash Discount Pack $40
Leigh Parsons – $50 Gift Card – Puckett’s Grocery
Rachel Mickholtzick – Emo Hammock & Suspension Kit (Rock Creek Outfitters) $100
Pamela Shumate – $100 Gift Card – SuperCuts
Ruth Cantrell – 2 Tickets to ‘Gentlemans Guide’ at TPAC
Missy Huffman – $100 Gift Card – A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa
Jamie Leach – Foodie Nash Discount Pack $40
Maryellen Sherry – Vera Bradley Travel Pack 1 $48