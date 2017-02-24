61 more teachers, more students drive schools budget up $21 million

By Emily R. West

Laying everything out on the table, Superintendent Mike Looney went through the proposed $346 million budget Thursday night for Williamson County Schools next year.

The increase amounts into the total of $21.3 million more, or six percent over the revised to date budget for the 2016-2017 year for the general purpose fund. Without accounting for medical insurance increases, the increase totals to 4.5 percent overall.

It also accounts for an enrollment increase of around 1,600 students, inching up the number to 39,225. That will mean 16 of the district’s schools will sit at more than 100 percent capacity.

Other than the Nolensville High School’s projected growth because of its addition of a junior class, College Grove Elementary is expected to have the highest growth at 20 percent.

But Looney said the original budget proposed loomed around $350 million, leaving him to make millions in cuts before it went before the eyes of the school board. The budget consists of local, state and federal dollars.

Here are the major takeaways from the general budget:

– The district is expected to have 61 more new teachers to meet growth and standard needs. Most of those openings would come at the high school level, meaning the district would have a total of 2,092 teachers in this budget. Of note, the Basic Education Formula doesn’t pay for 560 of the district’s educators.

– Williamson schools will have to hire at least 50 more special education teacher assistants. That would make the number district wide of 535. Looney said that number increases to meet demand. Just in February, the board approved spending more money to hire 40 more assistants that it needed immediately.

– Three new principals to lead Thompson’s Station elementary and middle schools along with the school in north Brentwood. They would start during the middle of the year.

– Spending $5.2 million on textbooks for science courses.

– No price increases for school lunches.

– Williamson County Schools could lose out on $1 million from the state due to the governor’s proposal for how to figure the Cost Differential Factor. This element comes from BEP 2.0 from the Gov. Phil Bredesen administration. But Gov. Bill Haslam plans to have it completely phased out. CDF helps at least 16 districts across the state that have a higher-than-average cost of living.

– Teacher raises in this budget have not been allocated. Looney explained he’s waiting in large part to see what the county and the state legislature do. Gov. Haslam’s budget called for teacher raises statewide, but it’s unclear in this part of the budget process how that will translate to Williamson’s educators.

Three other budgets

Aside from the general fund budget –– which is used to operate the schools daily –– the district has three other pools of money.

Two of the budgets are self sustaining, meaning parents pay fees for these services like the Extended School Program (SACC) and the Central Cafeteria Fund. Neither of these are asking for any type of increase.

Here is what their budget estimates are for next year:

– Central Cafeteria Fund: $12.4 million

– Extended School Program: $6.4 million

The district has proposed $11 million for capital improvements, including maintenance and technology. Anything purchase above $10,000 has to go into this budget.

Figuring how to approach the Williamson County Commission about the capital improvements budget became a point of concern last year. Ultimately, it was cut by $3 million in 2016.

This year’s request include technology for projector needs, additional ChromeBooks, security cameras, a network infrastructure upgrades for the internet and facilities needs.

What happens next

The budget process is nothing short of arduous.

It will have to go before the Williamson County School Board, the Williamson County Education Committee, the Williamson County Budget Committee and the Williamson County Commission before it reaches approval.

As it floats from committee to committee, changes can be made before its final approval.

Ideally, the commission adopts a budget before July 1, and the new fiscal year begins.