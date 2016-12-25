8 new places to visit in Westhaven Town Center

Westhaven Town Center expanded this year, adding new places to eat, shop, exercise, and play.

We’ve put together a list of the all of the new places to visit in Westhaven. And while High Brow is not a new coffee shop, they have a new owner this year, learn more about that here.

In addition to new places to visit, Westhaven will be the site of several big events in 2017. Up next is the Whiskey Warmer in March, Porchfest in June, and Race for the Cure in October. Keep checking back here for more details.

Hollie Ray Boutique

Locally owned by two sisters who bring fun and stylish fashion to Franklin.

1015 Westhaven Blvd. Suite 130

(615) 905-9626

Hours Monday- Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed on Sunday

Pure Barre

Westhaven resident Jessica Lewis brought her love of Pure Barre right to her own neighborhood.

158 Front Street, Suite 102

(615) 236-9143

Class schedules vary with offerings of class at 5:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit their website for more info.

Chef Beanie

At the end of the day when the question is asked, “what’s for dinner,” Chef Beanie has take-home dinners that cook quickly and there’s no clean-up.

100 Front Street

(615) 499-0725

Hours Monday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. -6:30 p.m.

Sanctuary South

O’More alum Chelsea Skye Mills and her mother, Suzy Mills, opened this new home decor store featuring local women artisans of jewelry, stationery, and art.

158 Front Street Suite 104

(615) 435-3779

Hours Monday- Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., closed on Sunday

Scout’s Pub

Part of the A. Marshall brand of restaurants, Scout’s Pub sets out to be your neighborhood establishment that welcomes all from Westhaven and beyond.

158 Front Street, Suite 120

(615) 721-5993

Hours Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bound Booksellers

Locally owned by Westhaven resident Kelly Gore, Bound Booksellers is an independent bookstore where book lovers can come to talk, read, and converse about their latest find.

158 Front Street, Suite 108

(615) 656-5345

Hours Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., closed on Sunday

The Perch

Opening their third location in Franklin, this breakfast spot has the best crepes around.

110 Front Street

(615) 465-6999

Hours Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. -2 p.m.

Woof Gang Bakery

It’s your neighborhood pet store offering the best dog and cat nutrition along with grooming.

1001 Westhaven Blvd

(615) 721-5172

Hours Monday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday Noon-5 p.m.