A-Game and volleyball tenant dissolve litigation, extend lease

After more than a year of turmoil, Alliance Volleyball Club and A-Game Sportsplex owners announced late Tuesday an agreement that will end a lengthy legal battle and secures a place for the club to play through the year.

“The parties will submit an order dismissing the litigation between them in the near future,” Alliance’s legal firm Butler Snow, LLC said in a statement. “Under its agreement with Sports Land Group, Alliance Volleyball Club is permitted to use A-Game as its home base for the full 2017 season and for the foreseeable future.”

The short statement also said that a potential buyer still has the property under contract and has expressed a desire to keep the facility operating as an athletic facility.

As reported by the Home Page during the summer, the potential buyer is Brookside Properties. Their due diligence has lasted since June, and the developer is still looking for a second tenant to lease the former ice hockey side.

The two sheets of ice were torn up last spring.

Williamson County Parks and Rec considered leasing the space, but decided not to in late December.

However, the City of Franklin is still involved in talks involving a solution for the property.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.