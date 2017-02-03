A Vintage Affair presents 2016 proceeds to Davis House

Above, from left are Sharice Williams (DCS), Ralph Drury (Founder, AVA), Brittany Benefield (DCS), Jill Howlett (OurKids), Jessica Moen (AVA, Executive Director), Carolyn Evans (DHCAC Director of Victim Services), Steve Smith (AVA, Board Member), Kelly Stephens (DHCAC, Counselor), Jim Adkins (AVA, Chairman) and Marcus Stamps (DHCAC, Executive Director).

Davis House Child Advocacy Center was presented grant funding of $10,000 as a 2016 Beneficiary of A Vintage Affair, as the two organizations partner to help children facing sexual or severe physical abuse.

Davis House served 467 new child clients last fiscal year.

“The children we serve have suffered tremendous trauma due to abuse, which they carry for their entire lives. Fortunately, our Center provides hope and healing as we work with these children and help them begin to smile again,” Davis House Executive Director Marcus Stamps said in a press release announcing the grant. “A Vintage Affair has been a great partner with Davis House and has shown tremendous support for these children who live in our community.”

A Vintage Affair was founded by Ralph Drury as a non-profit organization designed to give back to the community. The organization hosts multiple events throughout the year to raise money in order to support their mission: to provide significant financial contributions to non-profit organizations whose services benefit women and children in need within the community of Williamson County.

“A Vintage Affair is proud to support deserving charities such as Davis House who are committed to helping those in need in Williamson County,” says Jessica Moen, A Vintage Affair Executive Director. “The ability to give back like this is truly the reason behind everything we do.”

A Vintage Affair produces several special events throughout the year.

“We are grateful for the continued support of A Vintage Affair in making us a beneficiary for 2017, as well,” Stamps said. “Their generosity benefits the children in this community who have suffered immensely and makes a big difference in the children’s ability to heal. They also provide a great example of the sustained community support Davis House needs from local organizations and corporations, and we hope others follow their lead and engage with us to fight child abuse.”

Davis House Child Advocacy Center provides investigative and healing services, which include forensic interviews, child and family advocacy and counseling to children under the age of 18. Davis House actively collaborates with law enforcement, Department of Children’s Services, the local office of the District Attorney General and Juvenile Court in the state-mandated multi-disciplinary Child Protective Investigative Team (CPIT) as it responds to allegations of child abuse. In addition, the Center provides community prevention and awareness education to train adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child abuse.

Davis House is an accredited child advocacy center by the National Children’s Alliance and is committed to providing a safe environment where a child’s voice is heard and respected. The Center serves the 21st Judicial District encompassing Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties. Davis House works to empower non-offending parents and the community to protect their children. All services are provided at no cost to the children and their families.

Davis House Child Advocacy Center combats child abuse by coordinating services to children and their families in crisis and providing community education focused on prevention and early intervention. For additional information about Davis House Child Advocacy Center and the services provided, visit www.davishousecac.org.

To learn more about A Vintage Affair, visit www.avintageaffair.org.