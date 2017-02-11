African American Heritage Society honors many at Black Tie Affair

Between the Fairfield Four and Julian Fisher & the Genius Band, Williamson County celebrated more than a dozen in the African American community this weekend.
The “Black Tie Affair” was a fundraiser that supports the McLemore House Museum, which is the home of former slave Harvey McLemore. He built the home as a free man.
The event supported the African American Heritage Society, a group with a mission is to chronicle the lives and contributions African Americans have made in the Williamson community.
This year’s Theme was “Courage, Faith and Commitment” – mindsets and character strengths that African Americans had to possess to survive and become successful in a world that gave them many challenges in past history.
Here is who was honored:
AAHS Theme Award – Keeda Haynes
AAHS Business Award – Bossman Cookies and Pies // Vanessa’s Hair Salon
AAHS Civics Award – Darlene Morton
AAHS Communication Award – Rosetta Miller-Perry // Tennessee Tribune
AAHS Education Award – Charlotte Hall // Annie Sawyers
AAHS Organization Award – Daughters of the King
AAHS Religion Award – Rev. Eric Williams
AAHS Volunteer Award – New Brentwood UFB Church
AAHS Preservation Award – The Lawrence Family
AAHS Youth Preservation Award – Seth Troseth
AAHS Community Supporter Award – Buerger, Moseley & Carson PLC
African American Pioneer Family Award –The Lucretia Holy Family
Emily West covers Franklin, education, and the state legislature for the Franklin Home Page. Contact her at emily@franklinhomepage.com. Follow her on Twitter via @emwest22.