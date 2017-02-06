After Super Bowl, Police arrest man for shots fired, drug possession

At least one person may have taken celebration too far on Sunday after the Super Bowl.

In Spring Hill’s Pipkin Hills subdivision, police responded to a shots fired call Sunday night at 11:19 p.m.

“Their investigation revealed that a 46-year old male fired several rounds from a handgun from his front yard,” a statement from the Spring Hill Police Department said this morning. “A witness stated that the shots were fired in the air toward the Walden Creek Apartments.”

The man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and drug possession. There have been no reported injuries or property damage due to this incident.

Like New Year’s Eve, in celebrating the Super Bowl people tend to sometimes get too caught up in the emotion. Police would not confirm this was the case.

Police would not say if the man was a Patriots fan or not.

Spring Hill Police, however, were showing themselves fans of Tom Brady, if only for his facial expressions. They posted this picture to warn people about celebrating (or consoling themselves) irresponsibly: