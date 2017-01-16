Alexander, Blackburn restart process to expand Shiloh parkland

OFFICE OF SEN. LAMAR ALEXANDER

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), and Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Brentwood) reintroduced legislation first discussed last year to expand the boundary of Shiloh National Military Park.

The legislation renews efforts to to include three Civil War battlefields in Tennessee and Mississippi and designate Parker’s Crossroads as an affiliated area of the National Park System will “honor our obligation as Americans to protect and preserve our heritage,” Alexander said upon reintroducing the legislation last week.

“Learning from the past helps us become better Americans in the future, and preserving and protecting these sites will allow future generations to learn their history by walking these fields,” Alexander said. “This legislation also provides an opportunity to attract more visitors to Tennessee and strengthen the local economies.”

The Shiloh National Military Park Boundary Adjustment and Parker’s Crossroads Battlefield Designation Act would designate battlefields at Davis Bridge and Fallen Timbers in Tennessee, and Russell House in Tennessee and Mississippi, as part of Shiloh National Military Park. The legislation also designates Parker’s Crossroads as an affiliated area of the National Park System. The National Park Service has already determined that these battlefields are nationally significant and in need of preservation and protection. The majority of the land included in this legislation is currently owned by the State of Tennessee and the Civil War Trust. The legislation must now be considered by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Blackburn introduced the Shiloh National Military Park Boundary Adjustment and Parker’s Crossroads Battlefield Designation Act in the House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2017.