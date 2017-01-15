All cafeterias at county schools ace state health inspections

WCS InFocus

The Williamson County Schools Food Services Department is making the grade when it comes to health inspections.

All 41 school cafeterias scored a perfect 100 on the state’s most recent review.

“This is something that we in food services are very proud of,” WCS Food Service Director James Remete said. “I am lucky to work with a great group of employees who are dedicated to the students of WCS.”

During the school year, WCS cafeterias serve approximately 3.6 million meals including 85 tons of chicken, 90 tons of apples and 8,000 gallons of milk. It’s no easy task, which is why Remete says all of the credit for this incredible accomplishment should go to the cafeteria workers at each school.

“These men and women are very prideful of their kitchens and treat them as their own,” Remete said. “They work hard on a daily basis to maintain clean, safe kitchens while feeding 25,000 students each day.”