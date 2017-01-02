Brentwood, BA, Independence, Nolensville, Ravenwood runners named all-state

Several area high school runners were recently named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
Brentwood Academy’s Meredith Helton, Claire Cheesman, Caroline Archer and Kylie Wittman were selected to the Division II-AA girls team.
Ravenwood’s Annika Sleenhof and Independence’s Addi Coggins were selected to the Class AAA girls squad.
Brentwood’s Brodey Hasty, Taylor Vroon and Jackson Vroon were selected to the Class AAA boys team, while Diego Zuazua made the Class A/AA squad.
BA’s Carter Cheeseman, Davis Holliday and Matthew Porter made the Division II-AA team.
2016 TSWA CROSS COUNTRY ALL-STATE TEAMS
Division II Class AA Girls
Meredith Helton, Brentwood Academy
Claire Cheeseman, Brentwood Academy
Carley Braman, Girls Preparatory School
Caroline Archer, Brentwood Academy
Kylie Wittman, Brentwood Academy
Class AAA Girls
Sasha Neglia, Dobyns-Bennett
Annika Sleenhof, Ravenwood
Erica Fisher, Arlington
Addi Coggins, Independence
Halle Hausman, Science Hill
Class AAA Boys
Brodey Hasty, Brentwood
Taylor Vroon, Brentwood
Titus Winders, Henry County
Alex Crigger, Science Hill
Jackson Vroon, Brentwood
Class A-AA Boys
Georde Goodwyn, Knoxville Catholic
Jake Renfree, Knoxville Catholic
Cole Relford, Cascade
Tyler Youngblood, Sullivan South
Diego Zuazua, Nolensville
Division II Class AA Boys
Carter Cheeseman, Brentwood Academy
Will Peters, Montgomery Bell Academy
Davis Holliday, Brentwood Academy
Jack Clunan, Father Ryan
Matthew Porter, Brentwood Academy
Division II Class A Boys
Carter Coughlin, Webb School-Knoxville
Riley Schumaker, Webb School-Knoxville
Jacob Robinson, University School of Nashville
Gabriel Tardy, Webb School-Knoxville
Soh Pokorny-Yadav, Lausanne