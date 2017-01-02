Brentwood, BA, Independence, Nolensville, Ravenwood runners named all-state

Several area high school runners were recently named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Brentwood Academy’s Meredith Helton, Claire Cheesman, Caroline Archer and Kylie Wittman were selected to the Division II-AA girls team.

Ravenwood’s Annika Sleenhof and Independence’s Addi Coggins were selected to the Class AAA girls squad.

Brentwood’s Brodey Hasty, Taylor Vroon and Jackson Vroon were selected to the Class AAA boys team, while Diego Zuazua made the Class A/AA squad.

BA’s Carter Cheeseman, Davis Holliday and Matthew Porter made the Division II-AA team.

2016 TSWA CROSS COUNTRY ALL-STATE TEAMS

Division II Class AA Girls

Meredith Helton, Brentwood Academy

Claire Cheeseman, Brentwood Academy

Carley Braman, Girls Preparatory School

Caroline Archer, Brentwood Academy

Kylie Wittman, Brentwood Academy

Class AAA Girls

Sasha Neglia, Dobyns-Bennett

Annika Sleenhof, Ravenwood

Erica Fisher, Arlington

Addi Coggins, Independence

Halle Hausman, Science Hill

Class AAA Boys

Brodey Hasty, Brentwood

Taylor Vroon, Brentwood

Titus Winders, Henry County

Alex Crigger, Science Hill

Jackson Vroon, Brentwood

Class A-AA Boys

Georde Goodwyn, Knoxville Catholic

Jake Renfree, Knoxville Catholic

Cole Relford, Cascade

Tyler Youngblood, Sullivan South

Diego Zuazua, Nolensville

Division II Class AA Boys

Carter Cheeseman, Brentwood Academy

Will Peters, Montgomery Bell Academy

Davis Holliday, Brentwood Academy

Jack Clunan, Father Ryan

Matthew Porter, Brentwood Academy

Division II Class A Boys

Carter Coughlin, Webb School-Knoxville

Riley Schumaker, Webb School-Knoxville

Jacob Robinson, University School of Nashville

Gabriel Tardy, Webb School-Knoxville

Soh Pokorny-Yadav, Lausanne