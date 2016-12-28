Page’s Cimaglia, CPA duo named to all-state football teams

Christ Presbyterian Academy offensive lineman Rooke Young and punter Andrew Howard and Page kicker/punter Brent Cimaglia were recently named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
Cimaglia, an Under Armour All-American Bowl selection, made the Class 4A team, while the CPA duo was selected to the Class 3A squad.
Cimaglia connected on 6 of 11 field goal attempts and averaged 41 yards per punt. He also kicked 33 touchbacks.
Howard averaged 35.5 yards per punt.
Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Football Teams
Class 4A
OFFENSE
QB – Chase Cunningham, Knoxville Catholic
QB – Trey Mitchell, Knoxville Central
RB – Timothy Taylor, Memphis East
RB – Antwuan Branch, Kenwood
WR – Amari Rodgers, Knoxville Catholic
WR – Tre Crutcher, Marshall County
WR – Zack Dobson, Fulton
OL – Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic
OL – McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga Central
OL – Evan Grooms, Greeneville
OL – Brody Gregory, Hixson
OL – John Wrister, Memphis East
ATH – Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl-Cohn
K – Jake McClure, East Hamilton
DEFENSE
DL – Isaac Buell, Knoxville Central
DL – Timmarious Jefferson, Memphis East
DL – LaTrell Bumphus, Hardin County
DL – Rutger Reitmaier, Lipscomb Academy
LB – Cain McWilliams, Marshall County
LB – Brayden Devault-Smith, Pearl-Cohn
LB – Jadarius Sackie, Knoxville Central
LB – Chaton Mobley, Fulton
DB – Rondrow Peebles, Knoxville Central
DB – William Phillips, Lipscomb Academy
DB – Takeem Young, Greeneville
DB – Joseph Newberry, Ridgeway
ATH – Chase Kuerschen, Knoxville Catholic
P – Brent Cimaglia, Page
Class 3A
OFFENSE
QB – Cole Smith, Christian Academy of Knoxville
QB – Corey Newble, Liberty
RB – Traneil Moore, East Ridge
RB – Jermaine Mason, Goodpasture
WR – Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, Alcoa
WR – Conner Johnson, Elizabethton
WR – Rodney Castille, Liberty
OL – Cade Evans, Alcoa
OL – Rook Young, Christ Presbyterian Academy
OL – John Higgins, Sequatchie County
OL – Andrew Cole, Fayette-Ware
OL – Jacob Rimmer, Milan
ATH – Corey Russell, Elizabethton
K – Ben Smith, Alcoa
DEFENSE
DL – Caleb Unkefer, Christian Academy of Knoxville
DL – Jamel Davis, Red Bank
DL – Elijah Harris, Liberty
DL – Cameron Coleman, Elizabethton
LB – Jack Warwick, Alcoa
LB – Jacob Phillips, East Nashville
LB – Hunter Davenport, Sequatchie County
LB – Kalynn Grandberry, Raleigh-Egypt
DB – Terran Cox, Alcoa
DB – T.J. Carter, Stratford
DB – Alec Long, Liberty
DB – Bradley Miller, DeKalb County
ATH – Jaylen Myers, Alcoa
P – Andrew Howard, Christ Presbyterian Academy