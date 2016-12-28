Page’s Cimaglia, CPA duo named to all-state football teams

Christ Presbyterian Academy offensive lineman Rooke Young and punter Andrew Howard and Page kicker/punter Brent Cimaglia were recently named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Cimaglia, an Under Armour All-American Bowl selection, made the Class 4A team, while the CPA duo was selected to the Class 3A squad.

Cimaglia connected on 6 of 11 field goal attempts and averaged 41 yards per punt. He also kicked 33 touchbacks.

Howard averaged 35.5 yards per punt.

Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Football Teams

Class 4A

OFFENSE

QB – Chase Cunningham, Knoxville Catholic

QB – Trey Mitchell, Knoxville Central

RB – Timothy Taylor, Memphis East

RB – Antwuan Branch, Kenwood

WR – Amari Rodgers, Knoxville Catholic

WR – Tre Crutcher, Marshall County

WR – Zack Dobson, Fulton

OL – Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic

OL – McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga Central

OL – Evan Grooms, Greeneville

OL – Brody Gregory, Hixson

OL – John Wrister, Memphis East

ATH – Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl-Cohn

K – Jake McClure, East Hamilton

DEFENSE

DL – Isaac Buell, Knoxville Central

DL – Timmarious Jefferson, Memphis East

DL – LaTrell Bumphus, Hardin County

DL – Rutger Reitmaier, Lipscomb Academy

LB – Cain McWilliams, Marshall County

LB – Brayden Devault-Smith, Pearl-Cohn

LB – Jadarius Sackie, Knoxville Central

LB – Chaton Mobley, Fulton

DB – Rondrow Peebles, Knoxville Central

DB – William Phillips, Lipscomb Academy

DB – Takeem Young, Greeneville

DB – Joseph Newberry, Ridgeway

ATH – Chase Kuerschen, Knoxville Catholic

P – Brent Cimaglia, Page

Class 3A

OFFENSE

QB – Cole Smith, Christian Academy of Knoxville

QB – Corey Newble, Liberty

RB – Traneil Moore, East Ridge

RB – Jermaine Mason, Goodpasture

WR – Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, Alcoa

WR – Conner Johnson, Elizabethton

WR – Rodney Castille, Liberty

OL – Cade Evans, Alcoa

OL – Rook Young, Christ Presbyterian Academy

OL – John Higgins, Sequatchie County

OL – Andrew Cole, Fayette-Ware

OL – Jacob Rimmer, Milan

ATH – Corey Russell, Elizabethton

K – Ben Smith, Alcoa

DEFENSE

DL – Caleb Unkefer, Christian Academy of Knoxville

DL – Jamel Davis, Red Bank

DL – Elijah Harris, Liberty

DL – Cameron Coleman, Elizabethton

LB – Jack Warwick, Alcoa

LB – Jacob Phillips, East Nashville

LB – Hunter Davenport, Sequatchie County

LB – Kalynn Grandberry, Raleigh-Egypt

DB – Terran Cox, Alcoa

DB – T.J. Carter, Stratford

DB – Alec Long, Liberty

DB – Bradley Miller, DeKalb County

ATH – Jaylen Myers, Alcoa

P – Andrew Howard, Christ Presbyterian Academy