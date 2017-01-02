Area girls soccer players named all-state

Several area high school girls soccer players were named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
Franklin forward Peyton DePriest and defender Madison Smith, Ravenwood midfielder Karlie Paschall and Independence forward Julie Garst were named to the Class AAA team.
Christ Presbyterian Academy midfielder Anna Avinger and defender Madeline Littleton were selected to the Class A/AA squad.
Battle Ground Academy midfielders Wrenne French and Chloe Tremblay made the Division II team.
CLASS AAA
FORWARDS
Reyna Coston, Maryville
Peyton DePriest, Franklin
Ashely Lawson, Siegel
Leslie Frye, Lincoln County
Morgan Hutchinson, McMinn County
Chloe Arnold, Tennessee High
Michaela Nicholson, Station Camp
Julie Garst, Independence
MIDFIELDERS
Preston Robinette, Maryville
Karlie Paschall, Ravenwood
Gybson Roth, Clarksville
Anna Lanter, Soddy-Daisy
Sydney Cason, Hendersonville
Maggie Van de Vuurst, Collierville
Kendall Powell, Cookeville
Paola Ellis, Houston
DEFENDERS
Tennessee Barkalow, Clarksville
Anna-Heidi Utsi, Clarksville
Madison Smith, Franklin
Lauren Webber, Collierville
Katrina Ostrom, Houston
KEEPERS
Hailey Abston, Lenoir City
Kaylee Hammer, Houston
Makensie Cotter, Hendersonville
CLASS A/AA
FORWARDS
Jessica Sallah, Greeneville
Kenzie Ellenburg, Greeneville
Lexie Hill, Rockwood
Allie Dunn, Grace Christian
Emily Morrison, Chuckey-Doak
Madison Davis, White House
Brittany Bray, Madison
Chandler Holmes, Lexington
Olivia Hoffman, Chattanooga Christian
MIDFIELDERS
Sara Houff, Grace Christian
Maddy Dawson, Cosby
Anna Avinger, CPA
Emma Roggers, Boyd Buchanan
Kelsey Barta, Notre Dame
DEFENDERS
Emily Patti, CAK
Allyson Trimmer, White House
Madeline Littleton, CPA
Catie Beth Hatch, Jackson Christian
Kate Dirkse, Chattanooga Christian
KEEPERS
Lauren Teal, Notre Dame
Hannah Leonard, Greeneville
DIVISION II
FORWARDS
Tally Bishop, Father Ryan
Faith Gober, DCA
Avery Catlett, Webb
Abbey Fleming, USJ
Emily Large, GPS
Lane Lawrence, GPS
Lainee Bohannan, Baylor
Molly Martin, ECS
Taegan Allen, Briarcrest
Isabel Correia, St. George’s
MIDFIELDERS
Wrenne French, BGA
Chloe Tremblay, BGA
Hailey Braemer, Ensworth
Kamryn Bloh, Baylor
Jordan Ricketts, ECS
Kylee Bright, Briarcrest
DEFENDERS
Sara Corum, GPS
Abbie Vibberet, Baylor
Ashton Pugh, Briarcrest
Graham Sippel, ECS
Carolyn Darke, Father Ryan
KEEPERS
Jenna Rolfe, Ensworth
Morgan Williams, USJ