Area girls soccer players named all-state

Several area high school girls soccer players were named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Franklin forward Peyton DePriest and defender Madison Smith, Ravenwood midfielder Karlie Paschall and Independence forward Julie Garst were named to the Class AAA team.

Christ Presbyterian Academy midfielder Anna Avinger and defender Madeline Littleton were selected to the Class A/AA squad.

Battle Ground Academy midfielders Wrenne French and Chloe Tremblay made the Division II team.

CLASS AAA

FORWARDS

Reyna Coston, Maryville

Peyton DePriest, Franklin

Ashely Lawson, Siegel

Leslie Frye, Lincoln County

Morgan Hutchinson, McMinn County

Chloe Arnold, Tennessee High

Michaela Nicholson, Station Camp

Julie Garst, Independence

MIDFIELDERS

Preston Robinette, Maryville

Karlie Paschall, Ravenwood

Gybson Roth, Clarksville

Anna Lanter, Soddy-Daisy

Sydney Cason, Hendersonville

Maggie Van de Vuurst, Collierville

Kendall Powell, Cookeville

Paola Ellis, Houston

DEFENDERS

Tennessee Barkalow, Clarksville

Anna-Heidi Utsi, Clarksville

Madison Smith, Franklin

Lauren Webber, Collierville

Katrina Ostrom, Houston

KEEPERS

Hailey Abston, Lenoir City

Kaylee Hammer, Houston

Makensie Cotter, Hendersonville

CLASS A/AA

FORWARDS

Jessica Sallah, Greeneville

Kenzie Ellenburg, Greeneville

Lexie Hill, Rockwood

Allie Dunn, Grace Christian

Emily Morrison, Chuckey-Doak

Madison Davis, White House

Brittany Bray, Madison

Chandler Holmes, Lexington

Olivia Hoffman, Chattanooga Christian

MIDFIELDERS

Sara Houff, Grace Christian

Maddy Dawson, Cosby

Anna Avinger, CPA

Emma Roggers, Boyd Buchanan

Kelsey Barta, Notre Dame

DEFENDERS

Emily Patti, CAK

Allyson Trimmer, White House

Madeline Littleton, CPA

Catie Beth Hatch, Jackson Christian

Kate Dirkse, Chattanooga Christian

KEEPERS

Lauren Teal, Notre Dame

Hannah Leonard, Greeneville

DIVISION II

FORWARDS

Tally Bishop, Father Ryan

Faith Gober, DCA

Avery Catlett, Webb

Abbey Fleming, USJ

Emily Large, GPS

Lane Lawrence, GPS

Lainee Bohannan, Baylor

Molly Martin, ECS

Taegan Allen, Briarcrest

Isabel Correia, St. George’s

MIDFIELDERS

Wrenne French, BGA

Chloe Tremblay, BGA

Hailey Braemer, Ensworth

Kamryn Bloh, Baylor

Jordan Ricketts, ECS

Kylee Bright, Briarcrest

DEFENDERS

Sara Corum, GPS

Abbie Vibberet, Baylor

Ashton Pugh, Briarcrest

Graham Sippel, ECS

Carolyn Darke, Father Ryan

KEEPERS

Jenna Rolfe, Ensworth

Morgan Williams, USJ