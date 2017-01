Brentwood, CPA, Franklin, Page volleyball players named all-state

Seven area volleyball players were recently named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Brentwood outside hitters Kamryn Carter, Logan Eggleston and Garrett Joiner and Franklin middle hitter Mackenzie LePage were selected to the Class AAA team.

Page outside hitter Brianna Morgheim and middle hitter Lanie Vantrease and Christ Presbyterian Academy middle hitter Grace Campbell were chosen to the to the Class AA squad.

2016 TSWA All-State Volleyball Teams

Class AAA

OH – Kamryn Carter, Brentwood

OH – Logan Eggleston, Brentwood

OH – Emma Flowers, Cleveland

OH – Garrett Joiner, Brentwood

OH – Alex Kirby, Hardin Valley

OH – Alexis Parker, Farragut

OH – Leah Poarch, Siegel

MH – Anne Abernathy, Farragut

MH – Mackenzie LePage, Franklin

MH – Chesney McClellan, Maryville

MH – Addisyn Rowe, David Crockett

Setter – KaLea Davis, Houston

Setter – Kailey Keeble, Heritage

Libero – Madi Howell, Farragut

Libero – SaraGrace Wilson, Mt. Juliet

Class AA

OH – Camila Cieslik, Knoxville Catholic

OH – Shea Dean, Jackson South Side

OH – Caroline Henderson, CAK

OH – Gracie Liljenquist, Dyersburg

OH – Brianna Morgheim, Page

OH – Maia Rackel, Signal Mountain

MH – Grace Campbell, CPA

MH – Dana Gardner, Knoxville Catholic

MH – Aubrie Johnson, Signal Mountain

MH – Hannah Price, Sullivan South

MH – Lanie Vantrease, Page

Setter – Sophie Badgett, Hume-Fogg

Setter – Rachel DeLung, Sullivan South

Setter – Tessa Liljenquist, Dyersburg;

Libero – Grace Whitt, Knoxville Catholic

Class A

OH – Lilly Dennison, Goodpasture

OH – Lily Felts, Berean Christian

OH – Allison Koepfer, Concord Christian

OH – Taylor Lamb, South Greene

OH – Alexandra Smith, Grace Academy

OH – Ariana Smith, Sale Creek

MH – Brooke Davis, South Greene

MH – Josie Franks, Summertown

MH – Monica Gardner, East Robertson

MH – Gracie Janow, Sale Creek

MH – Jordan Jones, Goodpasture

Setter – Abby Collins, Concord Christian

Setter – Jaleigh Rogan, Goodpasture

Libero – Lyndsey Cutshaw, South Greene

Libero – Anna Claire Winchester, TCA

Division II

OH – Tricia Brown, Ensworth

OH – Lauren Deaton, Harding Academy

OH – Gabby Gray, Baylor

OH – Nicklin Hames, Knoxville Webb

OH – Kayliegh Hames, Knoxville Webb

OH – Meredith Wallace, Knoxville Webb

MH – Kelsey Kay Herring, Harpeth Hall

MH – Carsyn Starr, Briarcrest Christian

MH – Alyiah Wells, Briarcrest Christian

Setter – Callie Anderton, Briarcrest

Setter – Lauren Bars, Harpeth Hall

Setter – Sarah Sumida, Baylor

Setter – Maggie Thompson, Father Ryan

Libero – Jacquelyn Krumnauer

Libero – Father Ryan

Libero – Lilly Turner, Baylor