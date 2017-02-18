Allenbrooke Farms debuts new fully booked wedding and events venue

Six years ago Daniel and Stephanie Allen sold their car for seed money and quit their full time jobs to pursue their dream of farming.

Since then Allenbrooke Farms has developed as a Community Supported Agriculture entity feeding hundreds of local families, partnering with The Well to feed those in need, and becoming Spring Hill’s first and only USDA Certified Organic Farm.

This year they will feed over 400 local families during their 22 week CSA program, which runs from Mid-May through Mid-November. “Farmily” members come each week and fill their baskets with their favorite produce from the weekly harvest, choosing from either Wednesday’s from 3-6 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon for their pickup times. And with spring right around the corner, Allenbrooke Farms has opened their CSA shares to the public, offering full, half and quarter share sizes. Although shares sell fast, there are still shares available now until sold out.

“These families making a decision to put their money where their mouths are, means this family farm continues to thrive and grow love and organic food instead of being turned into another neighborhood,” Stephanie Allen said. “We say that Love Grows Here at Allenbrooke Farms, but really we are just feeling the love from our community as y’all have embraced us and grown with us these past years.”

Now the couple has completed the building of their new 5,800-square-foot barn, The Barn at Allenbrooke Farms. The barn will serve as the pickup point for subscribers to get their CSA share each week.

And when it’s not hosting CSA pickup, The Barn at Allenbrooke Farms has been designed to host weddings. The barn features a completely outfitted groom’s suite with full bathroom and a bridal suite with a full bathroom, glam area and much more to the chef’s catering kitchen, outdoor ceremony lawn and cocktail hour covered porch overlooking stunning sunsets over the fields.

“We really balance each other out,” said Dan Allen said. “I know farming, it’s all I’ve ever known. I can grow food like a champ. But Stephanie knows details and people. She thinks about every aspect of Allenbrooke Farms from every angle to make sure that our CSA Farmily members have the greatest experience possible. We are the only area farm/CSA where you get to fill your weekly basket yourself, and decide what produce you want for the week, instead of being stuck with surprise vegetables you don’t need or want. She communicates with our Farmily, sending harvest lists and recipes, and makes sure I keep everything pretty and clean the way our Farmily likes it. We took that approach and put it into this barn. She says she’s had 6 years of pickin’ beans and cherry tomatoes on our farm to think of all the details for the barn. It’s true and it shows. We sourced everything locally, all the wood for all of the poplar walls, cedar tables, and white oak floors came from just one family farm and one family owned mill- both in neighboring counties. Every single table I hand-built to her specifications and even made a homemade organic grey wash stain for them. We do details.”

The Barn at Allenbrooke Farms is fully booked for 2017, and currently booking 2018 weddings and events.

“The reception from the community has been incredible,” Stephanie Allen said. “We have already been awarded with a prestigious Couples’ Choice Award from Wedding Wire, and we were recently featured in Borrowed & Blue. We do plan to host several charity events and the Spring Hill Arts Center will be hosting their inaugural ‘Arts at Allenbrooke’ here in April. But we are mostly looking forward to hosting our Farmily for CSA pickups and weddings in the new barn come springtime, a dream come true for these farmers.”

Allenbrooke Farms is just west of the Spring Hill city limits, on Dr. Robinson Road north of Beechcroft Road.