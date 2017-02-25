Altan Irish band rings in March with Wednesday show

St. Patrick’s Day is the time of year when many in the United States begin to embrace all things Irish.

And while St. Pat’s is still three weeks away, the Franklin Theatre and Jackson National Life are setting the mood with a performance at 8 p.m. on Mar. 1 of Altan, a group from County Donegal that has been playing traditional Irish/Celtic music since 1987.

Altan was founded by husband and wife Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh and Frankie Kennedy while they were on a leave of absence from their jobs as school teachers in Dublin.

Altan’s sound includes fiddle and flute, button accordion, guitar and bouzouki, as well as vocals.

According to their profile on the Franklin Theatre Web site: “In the last dozen years, no traditional Irish band has had a wider impact on audiences and music lovers throughout the world than Altan. They have moved audiences from Donegal to Tokyo to Seattle with their heartwarming, dynamic live performances and with their exquisitely produced, award-winning recordings that range from the most touching old Irish songs to hard-hitting reels and jigs.