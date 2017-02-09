Amazing wedding venues that offer a back story

A wedding venue that has a back story? How about an abandoned quarry, an antebellum home filled with history, a working farm and a tiny island in the middle of Arrington? These event spaces are fabulous and unique–just what you want for your special day.

Graystone Quarry

With 76 acres of private space, this once abandoned rock quarry is now a stunning wedding venue. Graystone Quarry was originally used as the limestone source for Interstate 65 from Columbia, giving the venue a touch of Middle Tennessee history. For more information go to Graystone Quarry.

Homestead Manor

Listed on the Historic Registry, Homestead Manor offers antebellum charm for weddings. The Manor was the site of The Battle of Thompson Station and history is steeped into every room. The property also features beautiful gardens and old oak trees for outdoor wedding while the Barn at Homestead Manor, with stacked stone fireplace and massive chandelier offers indoor space for wedding festivities as well. For information visit Homestead Manor.

Sycamore Farms

Yes, they have an event barn. But the cool option for a smaller ceremony is the island waterfall setting behind the barn. Of course, Sycamore Farms offers a spacious event barn, 28 acres for photo opportunities and a 100 year old Sycamore tree that is the namesake of the property. For information, visit Sycamore Farms.

The Barn at Allenbrooke Farms

A true working farm, Allenbrooke is a 70-acre certified organic working farm. (They feed several hundred families through their CSA and supply local restaurants with organic offerings.) The farm setting is now home to a beautiful event venue, The Barn at Allenbrooke Farms surrounded by a bucolic working farm. For more information, visit Allenbrooke Farms.