Artisan and vintage goods market will come to The Factory

The market shed behind The Factory at Franklin is about to be busy on more Sundays.

On Saturdays the Franklin Farmers Market sets up there.

A new type of seasonal market makes its debut from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 9, featuring handmade goods designed by local artisans as well as high-quality vintage finds.

In addition, the market will showcase a nonprofit organization at each market session.

Market admission is free, but guests are encouraged to learn about and support the community-focused non-profit highlighted each time. The first month, Nashville-based Go Be Love International will showcase its domestic and international mission work.

In addition to over 40 handpicked vendors, there will also be local musicians and food trucks and food vendors from many of The Factory at Franklin Restaurants. Parnassus on Wheels and Amelia’s Flower Truck roving stores also will be onsite.

“The Sunday Market is a place to slow your pace and just spend the afternoon shopping, eating, socializing, and finding local opportunities to serve,” Market Director Caroline Ritter said in a press release announcing the new market. “We have carefully selected unique vendors creating a neighborly environment full of talented business we have right here in the greater Nashville area. We hope to fill your soul on a Sunday afternoon.”

The Sunday Market is located outdoors on the Southeast side of The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Drive. The covered market will be held rain or shine April 9 and May 12, and will kick off its fall season on Sept. 10.

Caroline and Kevin Ritter created The Sunday Market based on combined 30 years of personal artisan creations, participation in regional shows, and professional merchandising experience. They are owners of Light of Day Home custom furnishings in Arrington.

More information is available at thesundaymarketfranklin.com.