As fashion moves on, student dress code plays catch-up

After a parent’s question about proper school attire before the board in October, Williamson school officials have moved forward to updating the decades-old dress code.

Up before the board’s policy committee meeting on Monday, the group tried to rework the language from the 1999 policy. It was last revised in 2001. Suggestions and framework were derived from three stakeholder groups, which Superintendent Mike Looney met with in December. Included the the trio were administrators, parents and students.

Right now, nothing across the district’s 40 plus schools is congruent. One school could allow hats while its feeder school could forbid them.

“We want to create a learning environment free of distraction,” Looney said. “We do have a mixture of what’s happening. We really think it’s important that we remain as gender neutral as possible and as inclusive as possible.”

Here’s what the language they’ve came up with so far:

• Students in K-5 can wear tank tops with a one-inch strap. Grades 6-12 can wear tank tops with a two-inch trap. The previous policy forbids any students wearing them. But ask the principals? They would rather students show no shoulder skin at all.

• Students can wear dresses and skirts, but no bare skin can show above the mid-thigh. Undergarments can’t be shown either. Looney said this was designed to better fit all body types of students versus the current policy, which allows nothing showing six inches above the knee.

• Shorts and skirts must be held at the waist.

• Underwear may not be visible.

• Prohibits any clothing that “accentuates” or exposes genitalia, busts or buttocks. This could mean students could wear jeggings or leggings, provided the aforementioned is covered.

• Hats can be worn only in non-instructional spaces of the building. Looney said the board would have to determine in more thorough detail what those areas are. The issue of being able to wear hats was a notable one for students, who wished to see them allowed.

• Opaque clothing must cover the front and midriff.

• Students must wear shoes. Surprisingly, shoes weren’t not a part of the policy before now, meaning that a child could have gone barefoot to school and not been held against dress code standards.

Other language could be added from the committee’s chairman Anne McGraw, who took large issue with the wording of what constitutes clothing that accentuates. She said she was coming at it from the perspective of two daughters.

“I have a problem with a principal evaluating of what extenuates their butts and busts,” McGraw said.

The board will further discuss this at their work session meeting on Thursday before it reaches any type of vote.

Looney said he would like to see this figured out by early spring before schools take their handbooks to the printers for the 2017-2018 year.