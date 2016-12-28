ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Brentwood High School

Abby Shealy

Senior / Basketball

Senior Abby Shealy, daughter of Lana and David Shealy, is a member of the Brentwood High School Girls Varsity Basketball team.

Shealy started playing basketball when she was four years old. Her Dad, who played basketball in college, introduced her to the game and she fell in love with it. At first, she played through the YMCA with a recreational team and, as soon as she could, she joined school teams and a travel team.

Basketball is never boring for Shealy. She loves the diversity of the game and enjoys being good at many aspects of the game.

“I believe anything you do you should do with all your heart, soul, and mind,” she says. “Every time I am training, I remind myself to work as hard as I can so that I can say I gave it all I had. I want to be the best player for my team.”

She’s learned that to be successful, she must work hard; even, and especially through, difficult games.

In addition to the Brentwood High School team, Shealy plays shooting guard with the Tennessee Fury, a travel team. The travel team, she says, is plays at a higher, more competitive level than her high school team, but she enjoys the differences of each team and what they bring to her love of the game.

In addition to playing basketball, Shealy is the president of the Habitat for Humanity club at school, vice-president of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America), a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and the National English Honor Society.

Outside of school, Shealy attends Fellowship Bible Church. She is involved with the youth group there and volunteers at Sunday School with younger students.

Shealy looks to her Dad as a role model and for inspiration.

“He works harder than anyone I know. He is the most faithful father and rarely misses a game. He is always encouraging me to try my hardest. He always has had an extraordinary work ethic and he is very committed to my family. I hope I can be as hard-working as he is, one day.”

Shealy is looking forward to studying accounting at either the University of Georgia or Baylor University.