ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Brentwood High School

Izzy Franco

Junior / Basketball

Junior Izzy Franco, daughter of Adela and Roy Franco, is a shooting guard and point guard on the Brentwood High School Girls Basketball team.

Franco got started in the sport after watching her older sister, Adela, play basketball. She wanted to follow in her footsteps and, at 5, she started playing. After trying several sports, Franco decided to concentrate her efforts solely on basketball, which suited her best. She loves the feel of the game and the rush of adrenaline she gets when playing.

Franco’s favorite play of the season, so far, was a buzzer beater to win the game against Ezell Harding. She also managed to score 20 points in a game with Overton. From basketball, Franco has learned how to compete. It takes a lot of effort and hard work to just keep going when a game isn’t necessarily going her way or the team’s way.

Franco practices shooting and running as often as she can. She knows she needs to keep pushing to improve her game. When practicing, she thinks that a competitor somewhere is working just as hard or harder than she is and that thought helps her push herself so that she will be able to beat them when they meet on the court.

In addition to playing on the Brentwood High School team, Franco plays on an AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Travel team in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). During the summer months, the team travels throughout the Southeast to compete. While Franco sees the benefit of both her teams, she loves her school team because she knows the players better and they feel more like a family. Her travel team is more competitive, promoting superior skill instruction not only on the court but in being positive leaders in their communities.

Franco looks to her Mom for inspiration and as a role model. “She is a hard worker and pushes me every day to be the best.”

Franco would like to continue playing basketball at a Division 1 university.