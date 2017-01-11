ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Kellen King

Senior / Basketball

Senior Kellen King, son of Davi and Kevin King, is a guard for the Brentwood High School Boys Varsity Basketball team.

King comes from a family with long-standing ties to basketball. Both his dad and grandfather played college basketball and his mother played in high school. He doesn’t know life without basketball and started playing as soon as he could in a youth recreational league at the YMCA.

He is now a co-captain for the Brentwood team.

At the start of the season, King averaged 21 points per game and he scored 19 points in a big win over Ensworth in November. Coach Gregory Shirley said, “Kellen has made himself one of the top guards in the state due to his off-season conditioning program and skill development.

“He is a tremendous shooter, but I am equally excited about his ability to attack the basket and make other players around him better by making the extra pass. Kellen is getting interest from numerous colleges.”

King loves the comradery he has with his teammates and he enjoys the fun that the sport provides. Through the game, he’s learned how to work with others through adversity and how to persevere. King is inspired to train through a pure love and enthusiasm for the game which has resulted in great memories. Those memories also help push him to create newer, fun times with his team.

In addition to playing on the Brentwood High team, King plays on a travel team. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA). Last year, he made it to the state competition in the Hospitality and Tourism category for DECA. He is also a flag runner at football games and got to go to the playoffs with the team when they went to Memphis.

King looks to former National Football League quarterback Brett Favre for inspiration as a role model.

“I am a Packers fan and grew up watching the Packers. I always loved how Favre played the game. He always had fun while playing and was always a great leader.”

King has not yet decided on where he would like to attend college but he plans to keep it fun by playing basketball at a higher level. He plans to study business.