UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Samantha Sheppard

Senior / Wrestling Cheer

Senior Samantha Sheppard, daughter of Malissa and Mike Sheppard, is a member of the wrestling cheer team at Brentwood High School.

Sheppard started gymnastics and cheer when she was six years old. In the sixth grade, she became involved in wrestling cheer as a way of expressing her school spirit. Sheppard has cheered for Brentwood since she became a freshman. She cheers at 2-3 wrestling matches per week during the wrestling season, November through February.

Sheppard loves the relationships she maintains with other girls on the team. She’s known and cheered with many of her teammates for as long as she can remember and enjoys sharing the sport with them. She is inspired to train and compete by her desire to continue cheering after high school; something she can accomplish being her best. She says, “I know the harder and longer I work and practice, the better I will become and the chance of cheering in college increases.”

Spanish teacher Rebeccca Roa said, “Samantha is a positive and good role model to others. Samantha has a good attitude and is willing to lend a hand or help whenever it is needed. It has been a pleasure to watch her to grow into a wonderful young lady.”

Sheppard attends Concord Road Baptist Church where the youth group there feels like her second family. With the church, she has made mission trips within the United States; her favorite being to the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona. There, she has helped run Vacation Bible School for kids and a Bible group for adults. The experience has taught her not to take things for granted and to simply be a nicer person.

Sheppard looks to her Dad for inspiration and as a role model. She says, “He is hard working and always encourages me no matter what. He cares for others and I wouldn’t be where I am today without his perseverance.”

Sheppard would like to continue cheering in college. She hopes to attend Harding University, a Christian college in Arkansas. She plans to major in nursing and to specialize in neonatal care.