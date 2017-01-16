ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

CJ Grissom

Junior / Wrestling

Junior CJ Grissom, son of Leslie Grissom, is a member of the Brentwood High School wrestling team.

Grissom started wrestling in the 8th grade when his cousin recommended that he try the sport.

He discovered that he really enjoyed it and pursued being on the Brentwood team. Grissom now competes in the 195 weight class and started his season in November at 9-0. He followed his awesome start to the season by winning his division at the Ooltewah Invitational in Chattanooga.

Grissom is inspired to train and compete by the simple desire to get better in the sport. After qualifying for the State Championship last year, he hopes all his hard work this year helps him not only qualify, but to place and win during State this year.

Grissom loves the physical aspect of wrestling. He’s learned different methods of using his body and his opponents to get the results that he is seeking.

In addition to wrestling, Grissom played inside linebacker for the Brentwood High School Varsity Football team at the start of the school year. He likes the way learning to wrestle has helped him negotiate players on the football field and how the two sports are complimentary to the other.

He looks to his brother, Garrett, for inspiration and as a role model, saying, “He was my motivation to stick with wrestling when things didn’t go my way. He’s shown me how to compete and through his success I’ve seen how hard work pays off. He helped me get to where I am today.”

Grissom attends Holy Family Catholic Church and is a member of Young Life at Fellowship Church.

Grissom is waiting until next year to decide which college he would like to attend, but he hopes to play college football once he gets there.