ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Reed Smith

Senior / Basketball

Senior Reed Smith, son of DeeAnn and Wade Smith, is a member of the Brentwood High School Boys Varsity Basketball team.

Smith became interested in basketball when his Dad and Grandfather introduced him to the game; long before he can even remember.

His grandfather, Jeff Simons, played basketball for Kansas State, making it to the final four his senior year. After learning the basics of the game from his family, Smith started playing on a recreational team at the YMCA.

Smith loves the freedom of basketball and creating plays that bring results for the team.

Depending on the lineup, Smith switches between power forward and center. His best game last season was 25 points in a win over Ensworth.

Smith says basketball has taught him how to deal with adversity. Being unable to predict what will happen, he’s learned how to put his trust in his teammates and coaches and how to deal with situations that don’t always go the way he wants them to.

Smith plays on a travel team that he and friends from other local schools and the basketball community have developed on their own. They travel to tournaments throughout the Southeast and tend to win the tournaments they play. He loves the connection he has to both his teams and a broader basketball community.

Smith credits great coaches, trainers and teammates with inspiring him every day to get better; not just as a player but as a man. He specifically looks to role models Aaron Howard and Jordan Matthews. Howard, his freshman coach who is now at Ravenwood, helped him develop the confidence he needed to succeed in the sport. Matthews, a former Vanderbilt football player and now a receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, inspires Smith with his “humility and outspokenness in his faith”.

In school, Smith is the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), a board member of the National Honor Society, and an intern in the broadcasting and media program. He is a sports reporter for WBHS, the Brentwood High School television channel. In addition, he is the announcer for volleyball and soccer games and he runs flags on the sidelines for football games.

Outside of school, Smith attends Fellowship Bible Church and is a member of their youth group.

Smith would like to play basketball in college if the opportunity at the right college presents itself. After college, he would like to pursue a career in film and television production.