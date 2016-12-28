ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Rachael Gadd

Senior / Bowling

Senior Rachael Gadd, daughter of Claire Vest and Ron Gadd, is a member of the bowling team for Ravenwood High School.

Gadd got her start in bowling when she went with a group of friends and really enjoyed the sport. “I was so bad when I started,” she said, “all we could do was laugh about it.”

Now, however, Gadd is in the Top 10 for the state and has bowled a high score of 198.

“Rachael is a competitor that has superior focus and a desire to win,” Bowling Coach Theodore Martinez said.

Gadd enjoys the social aspect of the game; bonding and laughing with other players. She loves the opportunities bowling has given her to meet new and different people. Bowling has taught her how to focus and to relax. Bowling for strikes and spares takes more attention and focus than she previously realized, but staying relaxed helps her place the ball where she wants it to go. She is always practicing to find new ways to improve her score.

Gadd is a member of the Student Council, the Interact (a Community Service) Club, Mock Trial, the English Honor Society, and Mu Theta Alpha, the Math Honors Society. With the Interact Club, she has helped Christmas Shop for kids in need, worked with kids in foster homes, helped raise food for a food drive and helped other clubs at the school see that their needs are met during their events.

Outside of school, Gadd attends West End United Methodist Church and Brentwood United Methodist Church. She has been on a mission trip to the Bahamas where she helped repair roofs at a foster care home. It was hard work, but a fun experience just the same.

Gadd looks to her mom for inspiration and as a role model. “She always knows what to do and always has composure.”

Gadd plans to attend college and is still figuring out which one to attend. She would like to get at least a Masters degree and work in the field of medicine.