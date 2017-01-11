ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Taylor Blaylock

Senior / Swim

Senior Taylor Blaylock, daughter of Tandy and James Blaylock, is a swimmer for the Ravenwood High School Swim team.

Blaylock started swimming at a young age and began swimming year-round by the 6th grade.

She is currently a captain of the Ravenwood team and in that capacity she can often be found on the deck of the pool encouraging her teammates. She has qualified for the State Championship all four years of her high school career. Her best events are the 100 backstroke, 200 IM and the 500 freestyle.

Coach Angela Curtiss says, “Blaylock always gives 100% and has a great attitude.” Blaylock’s biggest competition is herself as she pushes herself to become faster and improve her time.

Blaylock loves the team as many of her closest friends are on the team with her. They spend a lot of time together, training, helping each other, cheering for each other, and competing.

She has learned a great deal about time management through swim. Keeping up with grades can be difficult with a heavy practice schedule, so she must plan well and follow through with her plan to stay on top of all her work. She’s also learned a lot about being a team player and how to be there for others in good times and in more difficult times.

In addition to swimming for Ravenwood High School, Blaylock swims year-round with Excel Aquatics. She loves Coach Curtiss at Ravenwood and her ability to incorporate Blaylock’s goals and practice schedules for both the school and Excel.

Blaylock is a member of the National Honor Society, the French, Social Studies, and Science Honor Societies, and Mu Alpha Theta (the Math Honor Society). With these organizations, she helps do community service by hosting math or social studies trivia nights at area elementary schools. She also helps tutor younger students with finals. She attends Nolensville First United Methodist Church.

Blaylock is currently not planning to swim in college. She would like to use her time at University to discover other interests. She is looking at Belmont University and Western Kentucky University and would like to pursue a degree in elementary education.