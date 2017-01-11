ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Nathan Fischbach

Junior / Swim

Junior Nathan Fischbach, son of Suzanne and Thomas Fischbach, is a swimmer for the Ravenwood High School Swim team.

Fischbach started swimming when he was 5 years old and his parents started him in swim lessons. Just a year later, he started swimming year-round. Now he specializes in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle. He’s qualified for the State Championship for the past 3 years and came in 9th place in the 400 free relay last year.

Fischbach loves to go to practice; it’s a lot of fun working out with his friends and teammates.

Swimming, he says, burns more calories than many other sports because it uses all of a person’s muscles, so it helps him stay in the best shape possible. Coach Angela Curtiss said, “Fischbach has a strong team spirit and great attitude. He is a great teammate!”

Fischbach is inspired to practice by his competitive nature and his desire to win State. He also enjoys challenging his teammates and helping them improve. Fischbach has learned to manage his time through swimming. The heavy training schedule between school and his travel team keeps him busy. Practice can include swimming 4 to 5 miles per practice for a 100m race.

Fischbach is inspired by his role model, Shane Morrison, his first swim coach. Morrison encouraged Fischbach to swim competitively and taught him a lot about the sport.

Fischbach would like to continue swimming in college and would like to go to Wisconsin Madison, University of Tennessee, or Purdue to study Mechanical Engineering.