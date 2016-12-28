ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Zachary Mack

Senior / Bowling

Senior Zachary Mack, son of Christian and John Mack, is a member of the Ravenwood High School Bowling team.

Mack got his start in bowling his freshman year when he wanted to play a sport. He tried out for the team and really enjoyed it.

“It’s fun to relax and compete at the same time.” he says.

Bowing has taught him the importance of practicing and how it can help him improve. In turn, improvement helps his expectations grow which inspires him to practice and grow even more in the sport. While, at one point, he hoped to reach a score of 150, he now finds games that are less than 150 to be hard and disappointing; not to mention few and far between.

Bowling Coach Theodore Martinez says: “Zach is one of those bowlers that gets it done. Even on an off day he finds a way to help the team.”

Mack has a season average of 165 and a high score of 224. He is currently the alternate for State for the Ravenwood team.

Mack says, “Bowling is fun and something I would do regardless if it was a school sport. Working with my teammates and working to better myself as a bowler inspires me to train and compete.”

Mack also looks to his teammates for inspiration. Seeing the hard work that they display pushes him to try harder.

In school, Mack is a member of the Track and Field team, specializing in the 200 and 400. He enjoys running, being outside and the exercise helps him stay in shape. He is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta (the Math Honor Society), the National English Honors Society, the National Honor Society, and the Tabletop Role-Playing Club.

Mack has been involved in the Boy Scouts of America since he was a young child and was awarded his Eagle Scout Award with Troop 8 last year. For his Eagle Scout project, he built a fossil display case for the Old Nolensville Recreation Center.

Mack has volunteered for Code Day Nashville, a 24-hour coding event for students in the area.

In his spare time, if he can find any, he enjoys playing the guitar and piano for his own personal enjoyment.

Mack would like to attend a 4-year college and study computer science. He would eventually like to become a game developer and programmer.