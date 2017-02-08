Audit: Here’s the ways Durham used campaign money

With 500 individual campaign finance violations, Franklin’s Jeremy Durham has fallen under further scrutiny for how he spent his donations.

The state campaign finance board approved the release of an audit Wednesday morning that detailed what Durham has spent money on and how he allegedly broke state law in the process.

Purchases range from landscaping to University of Tennessee football tickets. They also include expenses for his wife Jessica, along with personal items for himself – like tailored made suits and sunglasses.

During the 2016 campaign season, Durham objected, saying there was no wrong-doing on multiple occasions. He stopped his bid for re-election back in mid-July 2016 and lost the Republican primary to now District 65 Rep. Sam Whitson.

The Republican majority legislature later expelled Durham after an Attorney General’s report revealed he had acted inappropriately with 22 different women. According to the audit report, he used campaign funds to build to try build defense for himself to combat the AG’s report.

In total, the audit found a group of 12 findings. The activity below is only the disbursement of $10,176.35 in campaign funds for prohibited activities. It is only one of the 12 findings.

But here is the itemized list of what Durham wasn’t supposed to spend campaign money on:

– Aaron and Brenda’s Wedding $50: According to the audit report, Durham’s credit card statement showed an expense reimbursed by the campaign that appeared.

BeautiControl Spa for $43.70: BeautiControl Spa’s primary products are cosmetics and spa products (personal appearance items), all of which are prohibited.

Cool Springs Wine & Spirits for $53.52 and Red Dog Wine & Spirits for $87.38: These expenses appear on his personal credit card with the notation “battleground.” Data from the audit shows the expenses were related to the title company and not legislative or campaign activity.

Cool Springs EyeCare LLC $105: This expense appears on his personal credit card with the notation “suns.” According to the report, the sunglasses don’t appear to be a campaign related expense, nor an ordinary and necessary expense of an office holder.

Defined by Darla for $500: According to the audit, Defined by Darla appears to be a custom clothier or custom home décor service. Both are prohibited.

Fairview Lions Club $55: Durham’s $55 membership is an allowable expense. According to the audit, his spouse’s membership is an unallowable expense.

Groupon $6.00: The campaign paid Groupon for tickets to the Williamson County Fair. No record exists to indicate these tickets were used by anyone but Durham.

Heritage Cleaners $108.84: October 2014 to February 2016 for dry cleaning. Campaign finance law prohibits related purchases.

Herron Travel for $60: Based on the records provided, this travel expense is associated with Jessica Durham’s travel to the Chicago ALEC conference. Durham’s travel was paid by the State of Tennessee. According to campaign finance law, funds may be used to reimburse the candidate’s travel to a conference if not paid from another source. However, it can’t be used for a spouse.

JJ’s Wine Bar for $252.50: This expense appears on Durham’s personal credit card and was included in the reimbursement paid from the campaign account. A note next to the expense reads “Jeremy’s b-day.” According to the audit report, expenses associated to a birthday celebration are personal, not to be used with campaign funds.

Johnathan Shearon was paid $1,474 from October 10, 2013 to April 11, 2016: According to the report, Durham used this for landscaping or home improvement related services for his house. Based on the auditor’s discussions with Durham and an internet search, it appears Shearon operates a lawn care/landscaping business and was paid to keep the grounds of the Jeremy Durham’s personal residence or rental property used for campaign storage or events.

Jos A. Bank Catalog for $206.50: The expense appears on Durham’s personal credit card, which was included in the reimbursement paid from the campaign account. According to the audit, a note next to the expense reads “Byron.” Purchasing clothing for a campaign worker is prohibited.

Lee’s Alterations $290.69 in two transactions: Clothing alteration would appear to be clothing related purchase. That is not allowed by campaign finance.

Logicforce $1,850: Durham personally paid and then reimbursed from the campaign account a $1,000 payment to Logicforce and then later paid the firm directly from the campaign $850.

Logicforce is a computer forensic company. Based on statements from Durham to the auditor and other records, Durham hired the firm to make a forensic copy of his mobile phone to assist him in a defense for allegations investigated by the Office of the Attorney General. However, the hiring of a firm to provide forensic services for a possible legal defense is not an acceptable campaign expense.

Mona Gill $474: Based on records obtained and statements made to the auditor, this was a gift paid to a hostess of an event attended by Durham. There appears to be no campaign or legislative purpose to this gift.

PayPal eBay Marketplace for $1,807.14: All four transaction for the expense appear on Durham’s personal credit card, which was included in the reimbursement paid from the campaign account. A note next to the expense reads “suits.” Clothing isn’t an acceptable expense with campaign funds.

Physician paid by campaign $95: Based on the various records reviewed by the auditor, the reported stated this appear to be a payment to personal physician for professional services.

RCGOLF $115.72: This expense appears on Jeremy Durham’s personal credit card with the notation “suns.” Again, it appears bought another pair of sunglasses.

Southwest Airline for $541.70: Based on the records provided to the auditor, this travel expense is airfare for Jessica Durham’s travel to the Washington, D.C. ALEC conference, which is also referenced above.

Speedway Concession $24: On Durham’s personal credit card, there are two purchases on Aug. 24, 2013 in Harrisburg, N.C. that read Speedway Concessions. They were reimbursed by the campaign.

Tennessee Bar Association $175: Based on a review of the bar fees schedules this appears to be continuing professional education and membership fees for Durham being an attorney.

Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance paid $110: According to the report, this appears to be part of the start-up expenses for Battleground Title and Escrow, LLC.

Tennessee Secretary of State $320: Based on records obtained from the Tennessee Secretary of State and campaign bank statements, a campaign check paid the filing fee for the Articles of Organization for Battleground Title and Escrow, LLC. An additional campaign check also paid the filling fee related to a Change of Registered Agent/Office for Battleground Title and Escrow, LLC.

Tennessee Department of Safety $50: Based on statement Durham to the auditor, this expense is for a handgun carry permit.

UT CFO Office for $160: On Durham’s personal credit card, there are two purchases to the UT CFO office on Oct. 10 for $640. It was reimbursed by the campaign.

According to the report, the purchase appears to be for UT football tickets. As noted in the audit, there are no records except bank statements and credit card statements. On the credit card statement there is a note next to $480 of the expenses that reads “Zachary, Campbell, and Randell.” Findings revealed the other for $160 has no notes. Based on this record the audit determined $480 of the tickets may have been expended per the statute. However, the remaining $160 appears to be personal used tickets. That is not allowed by state statue.

Walmart $68.78: The only office identified Durham was in his personal residence. According to the audit report, he kept no receipt for expense, this disbursement was made on the his personal credit card, the purpose of this expense was determined based on a note written on that statement and discussions with Durham to the auditor.

Williamson County Drug Court $30: The campaign records show an expense for $60. Based on information provided by Durham to the auditor, the $60 expense was tickets to a fundraiser for him and his wife. Durham’s $30 ticket is an allowable use of campaign fund, but his spouse’s ticket is not.