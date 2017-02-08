Audit reveals ‘hundreds’ of alleged Durham campaign violations

An audit released Wednesday from the state board of campaign finance exhibited up to nearly 500 individual violations of former state representative Jeremy Durham.

While the Franklin man is no longer elected, he will have until May 1 to respond to the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance claims, which they broke into 12 findings. This equates to breaking at least a half dozen Tennessee laws, some of which he allegedly broke more than once. The audit covers the 2014 election cycle to current.

During the 2016 campaign season, Durham objected, saying there was no-wrong doing on multiple occasions. He stopped his bid for re-election back in mid-July 2016 and lost the Republican primary to now District 65 Rep. Sam Whitson. The Republican majority legislature later expelled Durham after an Attorney General’s report revealed he had acted inappropriately with 22 different women.

“It’s a proverbial onion,” TREF secretary Tom Lawless said while the board members reviewed audit. “And every layer you get to, it just gets worse.”

These violations could result in punishable fines. TREF could also eventually send these findings to Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper and the Board of Professional Responsibility. The Registry’s board members voted to not send the findings forward today at the audit relaese.

Here is what the audit alleges is wrong:

– failing to report $36,334.95 in campaign contributions;

– reporting $4,600 in contributions where the associated funds cannot be identified as being deposited into a bank account;

– failing to report $10,623.70 in interest earned on campaign funds and by depositing $1,637.50 of that interest into his personal account;

– receiving $5,500 in contributions over the campaign limits;

– reporting $6,500 of contributions intended for PACs he controlled as contributions to his campaign account;

– failing to accurately disclose the names of several contributors;

– failing to accurately report campaign expenditures;

– disbursing $10,176.35 in campaign funds for prohibited activities;

– making cash withdrawals and reimbursements to himself in the amount of $11,927.43 from campaign funds without support;

– reimbursing $7,702.07 in expenses to himself from his campaign account that were also reimbursed by the State of Tennessee;

–failing to retain sufficient expense records to determine whether all expenditures were allowable;

–disbursing $64,800 for promissory & convertible note activity

The 43-page report goes into detail of how Durham spent some of the money, some which is prohibited by state law.

Campaign funds went to activities such as giving wedding gifts, going to the Franklin Theatre, buying spa products, landscaping outside his house, and celebrating his birthday at JJ Wine’s Bar.

TREF also contended some of the documentation they needed to disprove some of their findings were not made available to them. Durham’s legal team has asserted they gave the state everything the auditor requested.

What happens next?

The Registry’s board will issue a show-cause notice to Durham by the end of February, which means it will give him an opportunity to refute the audit’s allegations.

No punishments came out of the February board meeting. Attorney Peter Strianse and Durham will have until May 1 to collect their evidence and present their side of the situation to the Registry. The whole issue will come back before the Registry at it’s June meeting with the board.

Strianse said Durham could appear at this meeting, but will ultimately do what he thinks is best.

“We will decide,” he said. “At this point, I think he will be here, but we will have to make a decision about what’s in his best interest. But at this point, yes.”

Strianse said his client was under stress, but hoped their chance to respond would place everything into a proper light.

Matter of public record? Durham’s attorney argues vetting

If it were up to Strianse, the audit report would have never entered the public sphere.

From his perspective, Strianse said it was similar to allowing an article to be printed in a newspaper without looking at it first.

“They don’t even get a chance to check it for any errors, proofread it in any way,” Strianse said. “The editor of the newspaper doesn’t get to look at it, and it just gets published. It goes out into the domain, as if it is a fully baked cake and correct in all respects.”

But according to protocal from the TREF, releasing audit reports once they are completed and approved by the state’s board are the norm. Strianse also said it wasn’t accurate they had any opportunity before the audit came out to correct any of the findings they perceived wrong. When asked what he took issue with, the attorney said he wasn’t going to stand there and go through what he considered a laundry list of problems.

But when asked if Durham disagreed with all wrong-doing, Strianse said there could have been some errors made.

“Obviously, we’d like an opportunity to correct those mistakes if there’s poor record keeping that needs to be corrected,” he said. “But some of the broad positions that are taken by the registry in the report, I don’t know if they’re supported by the law or the statute.”

Strianse also said he felt like the Registry was pressured into putting out the report too quickly. But he wasn’t sure if he would necessarily classify the act as a political sideswipe at Durham.

“I don’t know how many legislators who have gone through the scrutiny that Mr. Durham has gone through,” he said. “It strikes me as odd that they are so anxious to deciminate a report that’s not been properly vetted yet. I don’t know if it’s political or just the flavor of the month. They have jumped on Mr. Durham with both feet.”