Aviation unit is one highlight of policing a growing county

This has been a year of highlights for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, in the face of difficulty.

As the population in Williamson County continues to increase, crime becomes more complex. This requires law enforcement to be constantly adjusting to the future.

“The challenges of policing a growing community means that crime does become more complex,” Sheriff Jeff Long said. He said things like identity theft, schemes and fraud have become more common.

As for violent crimes, there was only one murder last year in the unincorporated county, which is one of the lowest rates among metropolitan counties in Tennessee.

One of the biggest highlights this year, according to Long, was the newly-organized Aviation Unit in the WCSO.

The county has two helicopters, several pilots and more in training, as well as gotten FAA approval to use its three drones.

“They allow us to respond to different situations,” Long said. Drones go places helicopters can’t, and vice-versa.

The helicopters have gotten the most press. The two former military Bell OH-58 Kiowa single-engine, single rotor helicopters obtained by the WCSO through military surplus have assisted in finding missing persons, supporting the narcotics unit, assisting in search and rescue operations and vehicle pursuits, and more.

Its highlights are also some of the WCSO’s overall:

That murder was perhaps the biggest story of the year for the WCSO.

After Britney Rose Cole, 22, was found shot in the head on Cross Keys Road near Bethesda at the end of August. A few days later WCSO arrested and charged 20-year old Thomas Blake Bruner with her criminal homicide.

The responsibilities of the WCSO go beyond law enforcement. Unlike the police departments of the municipalities, the WCSO is responsible for running the jail, providing security at the schools and the courthouse.

Long said, in the end, the jail might be one of his most important responsibilities.

“We are always trying to find new ways to provide outreach and programs to the inmates, to give them the chance to work on their issues and to truly better themselves so they leave and never come back,” Long said.

More than 200 inmates, for instance, received their GED this year.