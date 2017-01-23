BA basketball leans on veterans in quest for three-peat

By CHIP CIRILLO

Darius Garland isn’t sure how many offers he has — “20-plus” is his best estimate.

One stands out: Duke.

Anyone who gets an offer from a program like that must be awfully special.

He’s ranked as the nation’s top point guard in the junior class by 247 Sports.

Garland and Jeremiah Oatsvall are hoping to lead Brentwood Academy to its third straight Division II-AA title.

“He has no weaknesses,” BA coach Hubie Smith said of Garland. “That’s what makes him so special.”

Garland was named DII-AA Mr. Basketball after the Eagles beat Ensworth 82-49 for their second straight championship last season.

“He’s great on the ball defensively, he’s great one pass away defensively, he’ll be a great defender, he’ll be trained and ready for that when he goes to college, he’s a great shooter, great handler and a great passer,” Smith said. “His I.Q. is off the charts, he’s extremely coachable.”

Garland doesn’t have an offer from Kentucky, but Wildcats coach John Calipari watched him play at BA on Jan. 4 in a 56-52 loss to nationally ranked Hamilton Heights, powered by a UK signee in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The 6-foot-1 Garland led BA with 26 points and Alexander scored 13.

“Cal actually came to watch a kid that he (signed) and to watch Darius, as well, and he loved him, so we’ll see what happens,” Smith said.

Garland scored 23 points to lead second-ranked BA (16-2, 3-0 DII-AA East/Middle Region) to a 65-49 win over No. 1 McCallie (20-3, 4-1) on Thursday night.

“What makes him really special is not the ability to make shots, not the ability to put the ball on the floor, not the ability to get to the basket,” McCallie coach John Shulman said. “It’s he never changes expression. He just plays the game. He doesn’t get rattled. He plays at his own speed.”

Garland learned the value of playing even-keeled from his father, Winston, a former point guard who played in the NBA for eight seasons from 1987-95.

“It’s always important just to keep your composure and play at your own pace,” said Darius, who averages 23.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Garland’s shooting range makes him a difficult player to contain.

“He has the green light, so he’ll take shots that you wouldn’t think a high school kid would take, so I think that makes him dangerous,” Ensworth coach Ricky Bowers said. “He’s hard to guard because he’ll shoot it from anywhere.”

Some of Garland’s assists are more impressive than his baskets.

“His teammates love to play with him, because if you’re open he’ll get you the ball and he’s just a terrific player,” Smith said.

Garland loves to get the ball to Jeremiah Oatsvall, a guard who was named the Most Valuable Player in the past two DII-AA tournaments.

The 6-1 senior is averaging 11.6 points and shooting 72 percent from the free throw line.

Oatsvall, an Austin Peay football signee, led BA to the past two state titles in football as a quarterback, earning MVP honors both times.

“It seems like Oatsvall has been in high school for like, eight years,’’ kidded Bowers, who also coaches Ensworth in football. “I think Oatsvall is a fantastic high school competitor. He seems to make all the plays at all the right times in all the sports that he participates in.”

Oatsvall is trying not to get complacent this season after enjoying so much success the past two years.

“To be around a tradition like this, you don’t want to regret not giving everything you have,” Oatsvall said. “So, I think just being in this system just makes you want to give it your all and never give anything less than your best.”

BA lost four valuable pieces from last year’s state champion: guard Parker Suedekum to Lee, defender Tyler McNair, 6-6 post Bryce Mathews to Ole Miss football and backup point guard Trent Taylor.

“We’re maybe not quite as deep as we were a year ago,” Smith said. “But we’re starting now to really put some things together. We’re so small, but we’re really athletic.”

Guard Cam Johnson, a major college football prospect who has nine offers, typically guards the opponent’s top player and he boasts the team’s best assist to turnover ratio. The 6-1 junior averages 9.4 points per game.

“We’ve put (a three-peat) on the backburner a little bit,” Johnson said. “Of course, it’s on everybody’s minds, but we’re just trying to get better as the year goes on and make sure that we can at least make it to that point to try and have a chance to repeat again.”

Garrett Suedekum, 6-4 post Gavin Schoenwald and 6-5 senior Tate Pierson (9.6 ppg) round of the Eagles’ top six. Smith usually uses 10 players in his rotation.

A veteran team, BA has three seniors in its top six.

Smith has won 643 career games and won three state titles in previous stops at Bartlett and Ensworth’s girls, but he inherited a BA team that had suffered four straight losing seasons when he arrived in 2013.

“He changed the defense and that’s what really got us going,” Garland said. “We’re an up-and-down team. We run four guards and one big, so we have to use our speed to make the teams turn the ball over so we can get out in transition.

“The defense we run now is hectic everywhere, always on the ball and really pressuring. The defense a couple of years ago was kind of the same style, but it wasn’t as intense as it is now. When we play good defense, we usually get good layups or out in transition we get open 3’s.”

Independence coach Greg Glass got a first-hand look at BA during a 74-46 loss at the Music City Classic on Jan. 14 at Lipscomb University.

“They’re on another level,” Glass said. “Anytime you get the best of the best from around the state – they’ve got a great team. (Garland) is the best point guard we’ve seen. They’re poised to win it again.”