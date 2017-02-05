BA basketball stays hot against Summit

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Even without one of its top players, Brentwood Academy was dominant.

Cam Johnson was in Texas for a family matter, but the Eagles still rolled to a 77-53 win over Summit in a showdown between ranked teams at Allen Arena on Saturday night.

“These guys never surprise me, really,” Eagles coach Hubie Smith said. “I think they’re really talented and we haven’t played as well lately as I’ve wanted to. We’ve really talked about some little things we’ve got to do better and I thought we did a lot of those tonight.”

BA’s Darius Garland led the Eagles (22-2) to their 11th straight win with 28 points, including 21 in the first half.

He hit 12 of 21 from the floor, including two 3-pointers.

Garland is the nation’s top-ranked point guard in the junior class by 247 Sports.

“It was really tough (without Cam), but we came out and attacked,” said Garland, who has over 20 offers, including Duke and Vanderbilt. “A lot of stops and we ran our fast break. We really battled.”

BA, the two-time defending Division II-AA champion, is ranked No. 1 and Summit (20-4) is No. 7 in Class AAA.

“Darius was really terrific tonight,” Smith said. “He loves this gym. Our team loves to play here.”

BA won its last two state championships at Allen Arena and Smith was an assistant coach for Lipscomb’s men from 2004-08.

Jeremiah Oatsvall, MVP of the past two DII-AA tournaments, added 13 points. Garrett Suedekum scored 11 for the Eagles, who made 11 3-pointers.

BA made a 14-0 run to take a 28-8 lead early in the second quarter before steadily pulling away from Summit, which played its fourth game in five days.

The Spartans lost their last two games by 20-plus points, including a 64-41 setback to archrival Independence on Friday night.

“I think our attention to detail and our commitment to just being tough has not been there for the better part of a week,” Summit coach Josh Goodwin said. “I think it’s a mental toughness thing. I’m not going to buy into the fatigue thing because they’re not telling me they’re fatigued.”

Summit’s Tai Carter scored a season-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. His older brother, John, added 11.

“BA communicates well and they find each other well,” Tai said. “They play great together. They play disciplined, which is a pretty great way to play. They find shooters and they play great defense.”

UP NEXT

Brentwood Academy visits No. 2 ranked McCallie on Tuesday.

McCallie upset Hamilton Heights, the No. 12 team in the USA Today Super 25 national rankings, by a score of 71-67 in overtime at the Dr. Pepper TEN Classic on Saturday night. BA lost to Hamilton Heights 56-52 on Jan. 4, but beat McCallie 65-49 on Jan. 19.

“At McCallie, so it’s going to be really tough,” Garland said. “They have a really good squad. Hopefully, we can come out with a W.”

Summit hosts Centennial on Tuesday.