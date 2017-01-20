BA basketball unseats top-ranked McCallie

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

A Brentwood Academy assistant coach posted the Division II rankings in the Eagles’ locker room early in the week.

That was all the motivation the second-ranked Eagles needed in a 65-49 win over No. 1 McCallie at BA on Thursday night.

“I didn’t talk about it, but it was all on their lockers,” BA coach Hubie Smith said. “So, I’m sure that had a little bit of motivation for our guys because they didn’t quite understand how we could be back-to-back state champions and not be first.”

Point guard Darius Garland, a major college prospect who has offers from Duke and Vanderbilt among others, led BA (15-2, 2-0 DII-AA East-Middle) with 23 points.

“It was really important,” Garland said of the ranking motivation. “(A BA assistant) said it was a statement game, so we came out and played really hard.”

BA swept three games from McCallie last season, including a Division II-AA semifinal win.

The rivals will meet again at McCallie (20-3, 4-1) on Feb. 7.

Tate Pierson added 14 points and Jeremiah Oatsvall scored 10 for the Eagles.

“Once we saw that the media sort of had them at the No. 1 spot, we were a little bit disrespected,” said BA guard Cam Johnson, a major college football prospect at receiver who added seven points. “I mean, we’ve won what, two titles in a row? I think we had a little chip on our shoulder and had something to come out and prove to everybody that we were still the team to beat.”

The DII-AA showdown matched McCallie’s size against BA’s quickness.

The Blue Tornado’s front line goes 6-foot-6, 6-5, 6-4, 6-6.

“We came out scared and we played scared,” Blue Tornado coach John Shulman said. “We had layup after layup after layup that we missed early. It’s called Brentwood-itis. We’ve got Brentwood-itis. We get jittery, we get scared.

“We’re ranked No. 1 in the state coming in so if you don’ have confidence then, I don’t know when you would.”

Junior Clay led McCallie with 14 points, but he was the only player on his team in double figures.

“They play against bigs all the time so that doesn’t faze them,” Shulman said. “They’re used to doing that. Last time I checked when Villanova beat Carolina, as you can see, littles can guard bigs. Bigs can’t guard littles and so their littles are very good. Our bigs are good, but they don’t allow us to use our bigs how we need to use them.”

BA jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and McCallie never got closer than three the rest of the way.

The Eagles outscored the Tornado 20-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

“Our league is better than it was last year and it keeps getting better,” Smith said. “We were just trying to be faster than McCallie. We’re a little more athletic, a little quicker and so we want that pace, but they’re longer.

“So, we’ve got to keep the pace up-tempo offensively and we’ve got to get the ball moving faster in the half court quicker to take advantage of our speed. The quicker the ball moves, the more we can drive it when we swing it and sometimes we get it stuck and don’t move it as fast as we need to.”

BA won its fourth straight and ended McCallie’s five-game win streak.

UP NEXT

BA visits Montgomery Bell Academy on Friday.

McCallie hosts Ensworth on Tuesday.