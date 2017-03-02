Strong defense pushes BA basketball past Ensworth in state semifinal

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Brentwood Academy coach Hubie Smith told his players the best defensive team will win the Division II-AA title.

The Eagles were certainly the best defensive team in their 56-42 semifinal win over Ensworth at Allen Arena on Thursday.

BA (29-2) made 17 steals and held 6-foot-10 James Wiseman to a season-low seven points – 13 below his average.

Eagles junior Gavin Schoenwald gave up five inches to Wiseman, but guarded him tightly throughout the game.

Ensworth (18-10) made 22 turnovers and BA outscored the Tigers 21-9 in points off turnovers.

“Our defense was great,” Smith said. “Gavin Schoenwald, I just can’t say enough what a warrior he is, but he had a lot of help. He didn’t guard him one on one.”

BA, the two-time defending champion, will face McCallie (27-7) for the third time in the final at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles won the first two games.

Wiseman has offers from four Southeastern Conference schools, including Florida, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

The sophomore was hampered by four fouls and hit just 2 of 4 from the field. He grabbed five rebounds, made seven turnovers and blocked two shots.

“I don’t think we gave him the ball enough,” Ensworth coach Ricky Bowers said. “I think they did a really good job of defending us from making the simple pass. They came around and deflected a lot of balls that other teams couldn’t have deflected. They’re good anticipators.”

Darius Garland, a Mr. Basketball finalist who has offers from Duke, Vanderbilt and others, led the Eagles with 23 points.

BA’s Camron Johnson added 13. Garland and Johnson both had four steals.

“We tried to get out in transition and speed up James a lot, and got him in foul trouble a little bit,” Garland said. “Hopefully, we’ll go for a three-peat.”

Garland put an exclamation point on the Eagles’ 17th straight win with a fourth-quarter dunk.

“They told me to just go up and bang it if I had a chance to, so that’s what I did,” Garland said. “I tried to take the rim off of it and that just sealed the deal right there, even though there were five minutes left. We still had to get some stops and take care of the ball, and came out with a big win.”

Ensworth took a 13-10 lead early in the second quarter by dominating the defensive boards, but BA took control with a 13-0 run.

That gave the Eagles a 23-15 lead and the Tigers never got closer than four the rest of the way.

BA outscored Ensworth 23-10 at the foul line en route to its third victory over the Tigers.

“I think for the past two years we have been the best defensive team, and I think throughout the year that’s something we’ve prided ourselves on,” Johnson said. “We knew that if we came in and played our kind of defense and just sort of locked down and said, ‘We’re not going to let people score,’ that we could win this game, and I think that really showed today.”

Jeremiah Oatsvall, the tournament MVP the past two seasons, led BA with five assists and added three steals.

Warren Zager led Ensworth with 11 points, but he was the only Tiger in double figures.

“Camron – his speed, his quickness,” Zager said. “Darius, he’s just a playmaker so when they get going along with J.O., Jeremiah Oatsvall, they’re hard to stop.”

BA hit only 1 of 13 shots from 3-point range and 36.4 percent from the field on 16 of 44.

“That’s the worst we’ve shot the ball all year, but I’ve got to give them credit,” Smith said. “They were great defensively. They’re the most athletic team in our league and they play so hard and physical, so we knew it was going to be a slugfest.

“Ensworth is better than almost every team listed in the Midstate Top 10. We’ve played them and it’s not even close, to be real honest. People don’t realize how good our league is. MBA came in sixth in our league and I would argue they’re better than half the teams listed in the Top 10. That’s how good our league is, but it’s underestimated because everybody beats up on each other.”